WILLIMANTIC — A familiar face has been tasked with leading the Eastern Connecticut State University women’s lacrosse program.
Eastern’s Athletic Director Lori Runksmeier announced Monday that Devyne Doran, a former member of the Warriors’ women’s lacrosse team and assistant coach, had been named the seventh permanent head coach in the 29-year history of the program.
The announcement made Doran the first alumnus to assume the role as the program’s permanent head coach. Doran replaces Dee Stephan, who compiled a three-year record of 22-25.
“Her commitment to our student-athletes’ experience was palpable during the interview process,” Runksmeier said regarding Doran. “I look forward to her engagement with our women’s lacrosse alumnae and appreciate her passion for Eastern athletics.”
Doran played at Eastern for four seasons (2014-2017), starting all 66 games in which she appeared in. Playing defense, she led the team in ground balls and caused turnovers every year and in draw controls twice.
Doran is tied for third all-time in program history in draws (193) and is seventh in ground balls (181).
She was named All-Little East Conference (LEC) all four seasons she played at Eastern and was even LEC Defensive Player-of-the-Year her junior and senior years.
Immediately following her playing career at Eastern, Doran served as an assistant coach for the Eastern women’s lacrosse team before starting her first collegiate head coaching position at Mitchell College prior to the 2020 season.
After two seasons at Mitchell, Doran was named head women’s lacrosse coach at Framingham State University prior to the 2022 season. While serving in that role, she compiled a two-year overall record of 23-16.
In her first year at Framingham State, she led the Rams to their first Massachusetts State College Athletic Conference (MASCAC) Tournament title and first appearance in the NCAA Division III Tournament.
Last season under Doran, Framingham reached the MASCAC Tournament Championship Game where they fell to Westfield State University by a score of 21-15. Four of Doran’s players were named to the MASCAC All-Star Team, three of whom were voted to the first team.
Doran is eager to get to work in her new role.
“I am proud to be named the next head women’s lacrosse coach at Eastern Connecticut State University. Thank you to Lori Runksmeier and the search committee for this amazing opportunity,” Doran said. “I couldn’t be more excited to return home to my alma mater and build upon the foundation of Eastern’s success which I am so grateful to have been a part of. I am committed to Eastern’s tradition of excellence by fostering a positive and competitive culture within the program. I can’t wait to get to work on the 2024 season!”