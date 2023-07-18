Devyne Doran

Devyne Doran, the new head coach of the Eastern women’s lacrosse team.

 Photo courtesy of Bob Molta

WILLIMANTIC — A familiar face has been tasked with leading the Eastern Connecticut State University women’s lacrosse program.

Eastern’s Athletic Director Lori Runksmeier announced Monday that Devyne Doran, a former member of the Warriors’ women’s lacrosse team and assistant coach, had been named the seventh permanent head coach in the 29-year history of the program. 