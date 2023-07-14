WATERFORD — The Waterford Public School District announced Thursday that Taylor Shannon, a former two-sport athlete at Eastern Connecticut State University, had been named the next head girl’s varsity lacrosse coach at Waterford High School (WHS).
Shannon, a 2010 graduate of WHS and 2015 graduate of Eastern, played one season of women’s lacrosse in 2013. That season she played in 19 games, registering 18 starts. She had 22 goals and four assists.
Shannon spent the 2012-2014 seasons playing for the Eastern women’s soccer team. As a back/midfielder, she scored two goals and had three assists.
Shannon will replace Christine Dulin, who resigned at the end of last season. Shannon has spent the last six years coaching the Norwich Free Academy girl’s varsity lacrosse team. She served as the assistant coach there for one year and has been the head coach for the last five.
Shannon said that her new position is a dream job.
“It has always been one of my dreams to come back home and coach at Waterford High School,” she said. “I look forward to bringing new perspectives and assets to the table to further grow and develop the girl’s lacrosse program at WHS.”
Chris Landry, director of athletics and student activities at WHS, is excited to welcome back a familiar face to the Waterford High School community.
“We are excited to bring Taylor back to Waterford after her playing days here,” he said. “She brings a drive and determination and a passion to compete.”
The Lancers are coming off a season where they went 10-6 and defeated Bristol Eastern High School 14-4 in the qualifying round of the Connecticut Interscholastic Athletic Conference Class M State Tournament before losing 15-4 to eventual state champion Guilford High School in the first round.
Landry believes that Shannon will continue to build on the program's recent success.
“We expect great things from the Lancers under the leadership of Coach Shannon,” he said.