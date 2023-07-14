Rick McCarthy Field

Rick McCarthy Field, home of the Eastern women's lacrosse program. Former player Taylor Shannon was recently named head coach at Waterford High.

 Connor Linskey

WATERFORD — The Waterford Public School District announced Thursday that Taylor Shannon, a former two-sport athlete at Eastern Connecticut State University, had been named the next head girl’s varsity lacrosse coach at Waterford High School (WHS).

Shannon, a 2010 graduate of WHS and 2015 graduate of Eastern, played one season of women’s lacrosse in 2013. That season she played in 19 games, registering 18 starts. She had 22 goals and four assists.