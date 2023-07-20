Lew Perkins

Kansas athletic director Lew Perkins watches during the second half of the team’s NCAA college football game against Oklahoma on Oct. 24, 2009.

 Photo courtesy of AP

LAWRENCE, Kan. — Former University of Connecticut Athletic Director Lew Perkins, who won six NCAA national championships during his time at UConn, died Tuesday in Lawrence, Kansas. He was 78.

As of Thursday morning, Perkins’ cause of death had yet to be confirmed, however UConn Deputy Spokesperson Mike Enright said that he had been battling several health problems for a couple of years. 