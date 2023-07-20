LAWRENCE, Kan. — Former University of Connecticut Athletic Director Lew Perkins, who won six NCAA national championships during his time at UConn, died Tuesday in Lawrence, Kansas. He was 78.
As of Thursday morning, Perkins’ cause of death had yet to be confirmed, however UConn Deputy Spokesperson Mike Enright said that he had been battling several health problems for a couple of years.
One of several stops during Perkins’ more than 40-year career as a college athletics administrator was at UConn, where he served as director of athletics from 1990-2003.
Under his leadership, UConn won six NCAA national championships: four in women’s basketball (1995, 2000, 2002 and 2003); one in men’s basketball (1999) and one in men’s soccer (2000).
Though UConn did not win a national championship in football during his tenure as athletic director, he helped the program grow significantly by helping them begin play in Division I-A college football, the highest level of college football, which is now known as the Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS).
“When he became athletic director, we were playing on the I-AA level,” said Enright, who worked with Perkins at UConn. “He was the person that put us into the FBS.”
A native of Chelsea, Massachusetts, Perkins was inducted into the Chelsea High School Athletics Hall of Fame, before playing basketball at the University of Iowa from 1965-1967.
Following his playing career, he served as director of athletics (1969-1980) and head men’s basketball coach (1969-1979) at the University of South Carolina Aiken, while the school grew from a junior college to a four-year institution.
After that, he had gigs at the University of Pennsylvania, where he served as an associate athletic director from 1980-1983 and Wichita State University, where he was athletic director from 1983-1987.
Perkins also served as athletic director at the University of Maryland, College Park from 1987 to 1990 prior to coming to UConn.
Following his time at UConn, he moved west to become the athletic director at the University of Kansas. During his time in that role (June 2003-June 2010), the Kansas football team won the 2008 Orange Bowl, capping a program record 12-win season. The team followed that up, with a win in the 2008 Insight Bowl, marking the first time that Kansas had played in bowl games in consecutive seasons.
During his tenure as athletic director at Kansas, the men’s basketball team won the 2008 NCAA Division I National Championship.
Enright noted that Perkins' impact on UConn Athletics is still felt today.
“A lot of his thoughts and ideas still live in the athletic department today,” Enright said.