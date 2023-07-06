ORLANDO, Fla. — While many were relaxing during the holiday weekend, several gymnasts from Frog Bridge Gymnastics in Mansfield were putting in work, competing in the AAU Nationals on June 29-July 3 at the World Center Marriott in Orlando, Florida.
“We wrapped up our week at AAU Nationals yesterday and I must say it was a great experience!,” Becky Hirsch-Cleary, co-owner and team coach of Frog Bridge Gymnastics, said on Tuesday. “The four girls representing Frog Bridge were fantastic competitors and we couldn’t be more proud of them.”
For the silver division, Paige Cramer of Coventry finished in third place with a 9.6 and fifth on the floor with a 9.5.
“For the silver division Paige had a rock solid beam routine…,” Hirsch-Cleary said. “She had the most incredible fight to stay on the bar and she showed determination. The crowd was cheering her on to keep fighting to get up there and she did just that! It was one of the more memorable moments I’ve had in my 40 years of coaching and one of the reasons I love this sport and coaching so much.”
Hannah Sypher of Willimantic had her best meet ever, finishing third all around with a 37.95. She was fourth on vault (9.55), fifth on bars (9.45), fifth on floor (9.25) and was the National Beam Champion and had the top beam score of her whole session regardless of age divisions (9.675), which earned her a position on the AAU National Team.
“Wow what a meet!,” Hirsch-Cleary said regarding Hannah’s performance at AAU Nationals.
Competing in the gold division, Isabelle Jacobs of Chaplin started her meet on the floor with a routine that saw her finish eighth with a 9.35 and she finished her meet with a beam routine score of 9.425, which was good for second place.
However, competing in the competition at all was an accomplishment for Isabelle. She sprained her ankle at practice right before she left for AAU Nationals and had to stay off of it for two weeks. This competition was her first time back on her ankle doing gymnastics.
“We were super impressed with her performances,” Hirsch-Cleary said regarding Isabelle. “Despite some early meet jitters while competing in the platinum division, Kylie Doyle of Storrs did a floor routine, placing second with a 9.525.
After shaking some nerves, Hirsch-Cleary continued on and placed second on vault with a 9.0, then set a Frog Bridge record with her bar routine, scoring a 9.95, which earned her the National Bar Champ title and the meets high bar score, earning her a position on the national team.
“Despite a fall from the beam, she executed her routine so well that she earned a 9.1 and seventh place on beam,” Hirsch-Cleary said regarding Kylie. “She was second all around with a 37.575 (just .025 away from 1st!). This was such an exciting competition and Kylie truly shined!”
Hirsch-Cleary is proud of the girls who performed at this year’s AAU Nationals and hopes that Frog Bridge Gymnastics is better represented at the competition next year.
“We are tremendously proud of these four girls and how hard they’ve worked to get to where they are and how well they represented our entire State of Connecticut and Frog Bridge Gymnastics!,” Hirsch-Cleary said. “Next year’s meet is in Daytona Beach (June 19-23) and we hope to have more of our team members participate and feel the thrill of competing against the best of the best from all over the country!”