ORLANDO, Fla. — While many were relaxing during the holiday weekend, several gymnasts from Frog Bridge Gymnastics in Mansfield were putting in work, competing in the AAU Nationals on June 29-July 3 at the World Center Marriott in Orlando, Florida.

“We wrapped up our week at AAU Nationals yesterday and I must say it was a great experience!,” Becky Hirsch-Cleary, co-owner and team coach of Frog Bridge Gymnastics, said on Tuesday. “The four girls representing Frog Bridge were fantastic competitors and we couldn’t be more proud of them.”