WILLIMANTIC — Craig Gibson, an 18-year veteran as a Division I assistant and associate head men’s lacrosse coach, has been named the seventh head coach in the 28-year history of the Eastern Connecticut State University men’s lacrosse program, Eastern announced Friday.
Gibson will replace Marc Graham, who spent five years as head coach of the Eastern men’s lacrosse team. Graham will now serve in an administrative role within Eastern’s Athletic Department.
A former four-year starting midfielder at Springfield College, Gibson helped the Pride to four NCAA Division III Tournament appearances.
With Gibson, Springfield had a winning percentage of 74.7 (65-22), including a mark of 16-2 in 2001. He still ranks among Springfield’s top 20 in goals (ninth, 122), points (tied for 14th, 188) and assists (tied for 16th, 66).
Gibson began his coaching career as an assistant coach at Division III Western New England University before moving on as an assistant coach at Colgate University for five years and as assistant coach and later associate head coach at Stony Brook University for eight years.
In the summer of 2019, Gibson was named offensive coordinator at Fairfield University under first-year Head Coach Andrew Baxter. This past spring, he was given additional responsibilities as associate head coach under Baxter.
Fairfield topped the Colonial Athletic Association in scoring twice in Gibson’s tenure. Before coaching at Fairfield, Gibson served as associate head coach for Stony Brook’s back-to-back America East Conference regular season championships in 2018 and 2019 and was also on the sidelines for the team’s 2012 America East title and NCAA postseason appearance.
“I’m so excited Coach Gibson will be joining the Eastern community,” said Lori Runksmeier, Eastern’s director of athletics. “Craig’s proven expertise in developing explosive offenses emerged as a strength, and his ability to communicate with the athletes really made him stand out.”
Gibson is excited to take the reins of the Eastern program.
“I would like to thank Lori Runksmeier and the members of the search committee for this opportunity to lead the men’s lacrosse program at Eastern Connecticut State University,” Gibson said. “I was impressed by the tradition of excellence that exists within the university, the family-like atmosphere and beautiful campus. I am extremely excited to join the campus community and begin preparing for the 2024 season.”
Gibson’s contract will officially begin in late August.