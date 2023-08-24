STORRS — Christian Haynes, a redshirt senior on the UConn football team, earned another preseason honor Tuesday after being named to the 2023 Sporting News All-America First Team.
Haynes was selected by “The Sporting News” as an All-American at the end of the 2022 season, becoming just the third Husky in the FBS era to earn All-American status.
During this preseason, Haynes has found his name listed among those named to the 2023 Athlon Sports College Football Preseason All-America Team (2nd Team Offense), the 2023 Walter Camp Preseason FBS All-American Team presented by 777 (2nd Team Offense) and the 2023 Phil Steele Preseason All-American Team (3rd Team Offense).
Haynes was also named to the 2023 East-West Shrine Bowl 1000.
He has also been named to a pair of watch lists, being tabbed to the 2023 Outland Trophy watch list given to the best interior lineman in college football and the Wuerffel Trophy watch list, presented annually to the FBS player who best combines exemplary community service with leadership achievement on and off the field.
Haynes has started 37 straight games over the Huskies’ past three seasons.
Last year, Haynes helped lead an offensive line that fueled a rushing attack which averaged 194.9 yards per game. During the 2022 campaign, UConn had more than 200 yards rushing in six games, including three straight to close out the regular season.
Last season, Haynes was part of a Husky offensive line that ranked 30th nationally in sacks allowed, giving up 17 on the season, which averages out to just 1.42 per game.
Haynes’ career on the UConn football team goes back to 2018, where he played in two games during his redshirt season.
Haynes and the Huskies are just one week away from opening the 2023 season. The team plays its first game at Pratt & Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field in East Hartford next Thursday. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.