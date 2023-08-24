Christian Haynes

UConn offensive lineman Christian Haynes (No. 64) lines up against a defensive lineman from Central Connecticut State University in a game between the two schools on Sept. 3, 2022.

 Photo courtesy of UConn Athletics

STORRS — Christian Haynes, a redshirt senior on the UConn football team, earned another preseason honor Tuesday after being named to the 2023 Sporting News All-America First Team.

Haynes was selected by “The Sporting News” as an All-American at the end of the 2022 season, becoming just the third Husky in the FBS era to earn All-American status.