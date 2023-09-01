STORRS — Tyler Helton has been promoted to associate head coach of the UConn men’s ice hockey team heading into the 2023-2024 season.
Helton is entering his fifth season on the UConn coaching staff. He has been part of the UConn men’s hockey program since his freshman year in Storrs in 2013.
“Since he has joined our program, Tyler’s contributions to UConn hockey have been immeasurable,” Cavanaugh said. “He is a great young coach in the sport, I am thrilled to announce his new role and have him as part of my staff.”
Helton has been involved in many facets of the program, working with the Husky defenseman and special teams’ units while also assisting with all aspects of recruiting.
“I could not be more excited to continue my coaching career at the University of Connecticut,” Helton said. “I would like to thank Coach Cavanaugh and David Benedict for all the support they have given through the process and entrusting me with this responsibility. UConn has been my home since 2013 and I am glad I can continue to work at such an amazing university.”
In addition to working with the UConn men’s hockey program, Helton has worked with USA Hockey district camps in New England and the Atlantic regions since the fall of 2016, scouting and evaluating top players and assisting with practice planning.
Helton also worked as a coach at the Western Regional High-Performance Camp in 2017 and 2018, working with players from the Western United States.
Helton began working with USA Hockey at the national camp in the summer of 2014 and has been a part of that program every summer since, coaching and evaluating players and assisting with player selection for U17 and U16 teams.
The UConn men’s ice hockey team will play their first game of the 2023-2024 campaign Saturday, Oct. 7 on the road against Colgate University. The start time for that contest had yet to be announced as of Thursday morning.