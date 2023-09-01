Toscano Family Ice Forum

The Toscano Family Ice Forum on the UConn Storrs campus, the home rink of the men’s ice hockey team. Head Coach Mike Cavanaugh has named Tyler Helton the program’s associate head coach.

 Connor Linskey

STORRS — Tyler Helton has been promoted to associate head coach of the UConn men’s ice hockey team heading into the 2023-2024 season.

Helton is entering his fifth season on the UConn coaching staff. He has been part of the UConn men’s hockey program since his freshman year in Storrs in 2013.