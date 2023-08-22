STORRS — E.O. Smith Head Varsity Football Coach James Kelly believes that offense will be a strength for the Panthers this upcoming season.
The team, who is coming off of a 6-4 season that saw them narrowly miss the Class MM State Tournament, returns several key players on offense, including senior starting quarterback Connor Ouellette, who Kelly notes puts his heart and soul into football.
“Connor’s played football since he was five or six years old,...” Kelly said. “He works every day, seven days a week, on strength and conditioning and he’s your prototypical team player.”
Ouellette will have a capable wide receiver to throw to, as senior Noah Cordone returns this season, fresh off a year in which he had just under 700 receiving yards.
Senior running back Sam Dejesus, who Kelly describes as an electric athlete, also returns to the Panther offense this season.
Kelly said the Panthers only graduated three starters, one of which was running back and linebacker Tyler Holcomb.
Holcomb led Class MM with 113 tackles last season and is now playing at Division II Pace University.
Beyond many of the team’s talented starters, Kelly said the squad has some inexperienced players, so keeping the starters healthy will be important throughout the season.
“We do have some young players that have a lot of ability, but they’re inexperienced,” he said.
The Panthers began organized practices last week and will open their schedule with a scrimmage Saturday at home against Stafford/East Windsor/Somers at 10:00 a.m.
Following that matchup, E.O. Smith will play one more scrimmage against East Lyme on Friday, Sept. 1 before their first official game of the 2023 campaign on the road against South Windsor Thursday, Sept. 7.
“Every week’s difficult…,” Kelly said regarding E.O. Smith’s schedule. “But for us, it’s really about taking things one week at a time.”
Kelly said he is looking forward to spending time with this year’s senior class, who have been through a lot during their high school years.
This year’s senior class saw their freshman season of football canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Kelly added that he’s looking forward to spending time with his son Lincoln this season, a junior inside linebacker and quarterback on the team.
“There’s a lot of cool things to look forward to,” Kelly said regarding the 2023 season.
To view the E.O. Smith football team’s full schedule of games, visit ciacsports.com.