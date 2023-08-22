E.O. Smith Football Coach James Kelly during practice

E.O. Smith Head Varsity Football Coach James Kelly (middle) coaches a practice back in 2016. He is looking forward to his team’s upcoming season.

 File Photo

STORRS — E.O. Smith Head Varsity Football Coach James Kelly believes that offense will be a strength for the Panthers this upcoming season.

The team, who is coming off of a 6-4 season that saw them narrowly miss the Class MM State Tournament, returns several key players on offense, including senior starting quarterback Connor Ouellette, who Kelly notes puts his heart and soul into football.