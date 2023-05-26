GRISWOLD — The Stonington High School varsity softball team scored six runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to stun Lyman Memorial and capture the Eastern Connecticut Conference (ECC) Division II championship on Thursday at Griswold High School.
Dozens of players from other ECC teams as well as their families gathered in droves to watch the two teams battle for the conference crown.
Lyman led by as much as five runs during the game. Their offense came out hot, scoring five runs in their first at bat, which included RBI singles by Lena-Maria Byers and Natani Spears.
Stonington inched back closer in the top of the second inning by scoring two runs to make it a 5-3 game before Lyman roared back by scoring one run in the bottom of the second and two in the bottom of the third to make it 8-3.
Stonington kept fighting back.
In the top of the fourth inning, Stonington’s Cami Brown brought home a run on an RBI groundout and another run scored on an RBI single.
By scoring runs in the bottom of the fourth and the bottom of the sixth, Lyman had a 10-5 lead going into the top of the seventh and looked poised to win the ECC Conference Tournament.
That inning, the game turned on its head.
Stonington tied the game before taking the lead by scoring a run on an error made by Lyman shortstop Loretta Svedarsky.
However, Lyman did not go down without a fight.
With several runners on base and two outs, Stonington made the final out of the game on a close play at third before rushing the field in celebration of their tournament victory by an 11-10 score.
Stonington catcher Kelsea Anderson was named Most Outstanding Player of the ECC championship game.
Stonington pitcher Sophia Dutra was credited with the win and Lyman pitcher Kassidy LaTour took the loss. Both of them pitched complete games.
Lyman’s Head Varsity Softball Coach Ron Vigue said that Stonington played great defense and got some hits in key spots en route to their comeback victory.
“I’ll give them credit, they battled,” he said. “They played well.”
After finishing the regular season with a 17-3 record, Lyman received a first round bye in the ECC Tournament.
After that, they defeated Plainfield High School 13-8 in the semifinals to set up a matchup with Stonington in the championship game.
Though his team suffered a tough loss on Thursday, Vigue believes his team will rebound well in their next game in state tournament play.
“We’ve been playing really good softball,” he said. “Our lineup is hitting from top to bottom.”
Lyman will play its next game in the second round of the Class S State Tournament. As the No. 6 seed, Lyman will get a first round bye.
On Wednesday, Lyman will take on the winner of the game between Cromwell High School and Nathan Hale-Ray High School.
First pitch for Wednesday’s game is scheduled for 4:00 p.m. at Lyman.