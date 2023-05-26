Stonington celebrates

The Stonington softball team celebrates their ECC tournament victory after defeating Lyman Memorial in the championship game on Thursday.

 Connor Linskey

GRISWOLD — The Stonington High School varsity softball team scored six runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to stun Lyman Memorial and capture the Eastern Connecticut Conference (ECC) Division II championship on Thursday at Griswold High School.

Dozens of players from other ECC teams as well as their families gathered in droves to watch the two teams battle for the conference crown.