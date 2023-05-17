Kassidy LaTour pitches against Plainfield

Lyman Memorial’s Kassidy LaTour pitches in the varsity softball team’s game against Plainfield High School on April 28. LaTour pitched a perfect game against Tourtellotte Memorial High School on Monday.

 Thomas J. Nanos-Special to the Chronicle

THOMPSON — Kassidy LaTour had success on the mound and at the plate on Monday, pitching a perfect game and going 3-5 with a home run in the Lyman Memorial High School varsity softball team’s rout of Tourtellotte Memorial High School.

The Bulldogs mercied Tourtellotte in five innings with a final scoreline of 18-0. 