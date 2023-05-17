THOMPSON — Kassidy LaTour had success on the mound and at the plate on Monday, pitching a perfect game and going 3-5 with a home run in the Lyman Memorial High School varsity softball team’s rout of Tourtellotte Memorial High School.
The Bulldogs mercied Tourtellotte in five innings with a final scoreline of 18-0.
LaTour was able to pitch a perfect game by throwing only 47 pitches, 41 of which were strikes. She struck out 10 of the 15 batters she faced.
“I think we made one good catch in right field. Lena [Lena-Maria Byers] made a good play on a swinging bunt and threw the girl out at first,” said Ron Vigue, Lyman’s head varsity softball coach. “Besides that there weren't any real threats. She pitched really well.”
Vigue added that LaTour’s velocity and command were top-notch on Monday.
“She threw the ball hard, pounded the ball in the strike zone and tried to make them hit the ball,” Vigue said.
Five Lyman players had three hits each.
After scoring four runs in their first at bat, the Bulldogs piled it on by scoring six runs in the second and seven runs in the third to break the game open.
“We were patient at the plate and tried to hit strikes and not be overly aggressive,” Vigue said.
Monday’s game marked Lyman’s 13th straight win.
Lyman’s last loss was to Waterford High School on April 13, a school with a much larger enrollment than Lyman Memorial.
During their winning streak, the Bulldogs have won a mix of blowouts and close games.
Two of the team’s blowout wins during their streak were wins against Putnam High School by scores of 19-1 and 20-2. Some of their closer games included a 7-5 win over Plainfield High School and a 13-12 comeback win over Ledyard High School that erased an eight-run deficit.
Following Monday’s win, the Bulldogs improved to 15-3 and Tourtellotte fell to 2-14.
LaTour has been the winning pitcher in every one of the Bulldogs’ wins this season and has pitched all but a few innings.
The Connecticut Interscholastic Athletic Conference does not impose a pitch limit for high school softball, as the pitching motion used in softball puts less stress on the arm than in baseball.
In their next game, Lyman Memorial will play Windham Technical High School at home Thursday. First pitch is scheduled for 4:00 p.m.
Tourtellotte was scheduled to play Putnam Wednesday before playing the last game of their regular season schedule against New London High School at home Thursday. The game against New London is slated to begin at 6:00 p.m.