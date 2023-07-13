The end of the season for area 19U American Legion baseball teams is this weekend and each team is hoping to make a deep run in the state tournament.
As of Thursday morning, the Willimantic 19U team, which draws players from Windham, Mansfield, Columbia, Chaplin, Coventry, Scotland and Hampton, had a record of 12-3 in Zone 6 play and 0-2 in non-zone play.
At that time, Willimantic trailed only Waterford in the standings, a formidable foe who has several experienced players that are coming off their freshman season of college baseball.
“Waterford is one of the best teams in the state, not just in Zone 6,” Willimantic Head Coach Ken Valliere said following his team’s game against Waterford on June 15.
On Thursday morning, the Tri-County 19U team, which draws players from Andover, Colchester, East Haddam, East Hampton, Hebron, Lebanon and Marlborough had a record of 10-9 in Zone 3 and a non-zone record of 4-0.
As of Thursday morning, Tri-County was tied for fourth place in the seven-team American division of Zone 3. They had not played a game against a non-zone opponent at that time.
Len Lampugnale, Tri-County’s Head Coach for the 19U team, said that his team struggled out of the gate but has improved as the season progressed.
“We’re satisfied with the fact that we got better as the season went on,” he said.
The Northeast 19U American Legion Team, which draws players from Tolland, Stafford, Willington, Ashford and Union, had a record of 8-10-1 in Zone 3 play as of Thursday morning.
They sat in last place out of seven teams in the American division.
As of Wednesday evening, Willimantic had qualified for the second round of the 19U Southern Division Tournament Bracket. At that time, they were set to play the winner of Ridgefield and Norwalk on Friday, July 21. First pitch is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. at a site to be determined as of Thursday morning.
As of Wednesday night, Tri-County was set to play Simsbury on Wednesday, July 19, in the first round of the Northern Division Bracket. First pitch is currently scheduled for 5:30 p.m. at West Road Memorial Field in Marlborough. The winner of that game will take on Waterford at Waterford High School on July 21 at 5:30 p.m.
As of Wednesday evening, Northeast had qualified for the state tournament, however they were yet to be listed on the Northern or Southern Division Tournament Brackets.
Following the Northern and Southern Bracket Tournaments, qualifying teams will proceed to the 19U Super Regional, with the Connecticut American Legion baseball season culminating in the state championship finals at Palmer Field in Middletown on July 29-30.