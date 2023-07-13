Jack Valliere pitching

Jack Valliere delivers a pitch for the Willimantic 19U American Legion baseball team in their game against Waterford at Recreation Park in Willimantic on June 15.

 Connor Linskey

The end of the season for area 19U American Legion baseball teams is this weekend and each team is hoping to make a deep run in the state tournament.

As of Thursday morning, the Willimantic 19U team, which draws players from Windham, Mansfield, Columbia, Chaplin, Coventry, Scotland and Hampton, had a record of 12-3 in Zone 6 play and 0-2 in non-zone play.