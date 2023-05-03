LEBANON — The Lyman Memorial High School varsity baseball team defeated a school with more than six times its enrollment on Tuesday, besting Eastern Connecticut Conference Division I foe Norwich Free Academy (NFA) by a score of 3-0.
Lyman pitcher Dom Pontbriant earned the victory for the Bulldogs, pitching the first five innings against his former school. This was the lefty’s first appearance of the season, as he was forced to sit out the first 10 games due to Connecticut Interscholastic Athletic Conference transfer rules.
Pontbriant enjoyed competing against some of the players he grew up playing with.
“It was fun coming out here and playing against the kids I’ve known my whole life,” he said.
Pontbriant was able to navigate through some traffic on the base paths due to several walks before making way for Ben Darrow, who pitched the last two innings of the game and earned the save.
“I got myself into a lot of jams, but I got myself out of them. Had to dig really deep,” Pontbriant said. “I was just attacking hitters, trying to throw as many strikes as I could. When I couldn’t throw any strikes, I knew I had my team behind me and that helped a lot.”
On offense, Lyman was able to score just enough to win the game. The Bulldogs plated one run in the second inning on Darrow’s sacrifice fly before tacking on two more runs in the fourth inning.
Lyman’s Head Coach Marty Gomez was satisfied with his team’s performance on Tuesday.
“It was a good gutsy win for our team today…,” he said. “He [Pontbriant] probably wasn’t as efficient as he’d like to have been, but he was really competitive and really gutsy in spots and got us out of jams. Our starting pitcher put out a very gutsy pitching performance and we did just enough offensively to be able to scratch out a couple runs.”
Also of note, there were four pick offs on the day. Both team’s pitchers were able to catch the opposing team’s baserunners taking just a little bit too big of a lead.
With Tuesday’s win, Lyman moves to 6-5 on the season. As of April 26, the team sat in third place in Division IV of the Eastern Connecticut Conference, trailing Saint Bernard School and Wheeler High School respectively.
In their next game, the Bulldogs will face Plainfield High School on the road Saturday. First pitch is scheduled for 11:00 a.m.