Jared Russo

Lyman catcher Jared Russo takes a lead off of third base in the Bulldogs’ game against NFA on Tuesday.

 Connor Linskey

LEBANON — The Lyman Memorial High School varsity baseball team defeated a school with more than six times its enrollment on Tuesday, besting Eastern Connecticut Conference Division I foe Norwich Free Academy (NFA) by a score of 3-0.

Lyman pitcher Dom Pontbriant earned the victory for the Bulldogs, pitching the first five innings against his former school. This was the lefty’s first appearance of the season, as he was forced to sit out the first 10 games due to Connecticut Interscholastic Athletic Conference transfer rules. 