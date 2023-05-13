LEBANON — It took the Lyman Memorial High School varsity softball team less than one hour to beat East Granby High School Saturday, as the Bulldogs mercied the Crusaders 14-0 in five innings to win their 12th straight game.
The Lyman bats were rolling from the get-go on Saturday, scoring eight runs in the bottom of the first inning. That inning, Natani Spears hit a double to score two runners and Lena-Maria Byers tripled home a run. Lyman pitcher Kassidy LaTour had two hits in the inning.
Lyman kept the pressure on East Granby by scoring two runs in each of their next three at bats to pull away from the Crusaders.
Spears continued her offensive prowess by hitting a two-RBI single in the bottom of the third inning.
Throughout the game, Lyman was able to take advantage of several wild pitches by taking extra bases.
LaTour turned in another solid performance on the mound Saturday, pitching the whole game and allowing no runs.
The Bulldogs were strong in the field Saturday. LaTour made a slick play on a comebacker in the first inning and Byers was able to turn a double play in the third.
Ron Vigue, Lyman’s head varsity softball coach, attributes the team’s winning streak to the hard work of the players.
“They just work hard all the time. Practice, games,” he said. “They always seem to find a way to win.”
Lyman’s last loss was on April 13 against Waterford High School, a school with a significantly higher enrollment.
Since then, the Bulldogs have won a mix of close games and blowouts en route to winning 12 straight. Some of the team’s close victories during their winning streak include a 7-5 win over Plainfield High School and a 13-12 comeback victory over Ledyard High School. They have also won several games convincingly, including two double-digit wins over Putnam High School.
Vigue said that the team’s success has led them to believe in themselves and each other. Continuing to work hard will be key to the Bulldogs’ success as they prepare for a deep run in the state tournament.
“I’m hoping that it will carry on into the tournament,” Vigue said in regards to the team’s winning streak.
Following Saturday’s game, Lyman improves to 14-3 and East Granby falls to 1-13.
In their next game, Lyman will play Tourtellotte Memorial High School on the road Monday. First pitch is scheduled for 4:00 p.m.
East Granby will play Suffield High School at home in their next game Monday. First pitch is scheduled for 4:00 p.m.