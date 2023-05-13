Loretta Svedarsky fields a ground ball

Lyman’s Loretta Svedarsky fields a ground ball in the varsity softball team’s game against East Granby on Saturday.

 Connor Linskey

LEBANON — It took the Lyman Memorial High School varsity softball team less than one hour to beat East Granby High School Saturday, as the Bulldogs mercied the Crusaders 14-0 in five innings to win their 12th straight game.

The Lyman bats were rolling from the get-go on Saturday, scoring eight runs in the bottom of the first inning. That inning, Natani Spears hit a double to score two runners and Lena-Maria Byers tripled home a run. Lyman pitcher Kassidy LaTour had two hits in the inning.