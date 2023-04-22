LEBANON — The Lyman Memorial High School varsity softball team was impressive on the diamond last week, as the squad won three games in as many contests.
LEBANON — The Lyman Memorial High School varsity softball team was impressive on the diamond last week, as the squad won three games in as many contests.
Lyman’s offense erupted for 19 runs en route to mercying Putnam on Thursday.
The bulldogs ultimately won the game 19-1 in five innings. Lyman catcher Rylee Benway hit three doubles and drove in five RBIs. Third baseman Lena-Maria Byers was also swinging a hot bat on Thursday, driving in four runs.
Emily Sciglimpaglia-Vigue, assistant coach of the Lyman varsity softball team, said that the key to the bulldogs’ offensive outburst against Putnam was being selective at the plate.
“The mentality was we’re going to go up and we’re gonna take it one pitch at a time and have good quality at bats, swinging at our girls’ pitch,” Sciglimpaglia-Vigue said.
Kassidy LaTour earned the win on the mound, tossing three innings, giving up two hits and no runs while striking out eight.
Thursday’s win was Head Coach Ron Vigue’s 101st career win as head coach of the Lyman varsity softball team. He hit the century mark for wins in his team’s previous game against Saint Bernard on Tuesday, a game in which the bulldogs won 12-1.
Vigue accomplished this feat in 11 seasons as head coach, although one of those seasons was in 2020, in which the season was canceled due to the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“All we did was a week or two weeks of conditioning for the kids and that was it,” he said regarding the 2020 season. “And then we got shut down.”
Vigue said that the cancellation of sports seasons in 2020 hurt his program as well as youth sports in general. Many athletes’ development halted because they were unable to play that season. In addition, the lack of organized sports that year caused some children to lose interest.
Vigue said that the 2021 softball season brought forth the challenge of playing while wearing face masks. 2022 saw traditional softball return to Lyman.
Vigue is proud of earning 100 career wins, however he said the most important aspect of him coaching is leading his players in the right direction.
“I try to lead the kids in the right direction and make the game fun and teach,” he said. “And if they have fun and they’re learning, then the winning comes from there.”
Lyman capped off its successful week with a 7-0 victory over Wheeler High School of North Stonington on Saturday.
LaTour had a successful day on the mound and at the plate. She threw a complete game shutout, giving up only two hits, no walks and striking out 11. At the plate, LaTour went 2-5 and scored two runs.
Next, Lyman (5-3) plays Tourtellotte at home on Monday, with the first pitch scheduled for 4:00 p.m.