Kassidy LaTour's home run

The Lyman varsity softball team greets pitcher Kassidy LaTour at home plate after she hit a home run in the bottom of the third inning against Ledyard Wednesday. LaTour was able to keep the Bulldogs in the game so they could rally back and defeat Ledyard. 

 Connor Linskey

LEBANON — The campus of Lyman Memorial High School was buzzing with activity Wednesday afternoon, with the varsity softball, tennis, outdoor track and field and junior varsity baseball teams all in action. 

With a large crowd on hand, the Lyman softball team treated fans to a back and forth game with Ledyard High School. 