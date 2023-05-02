Rylee Benway

Lyman catcher Rylee Benway takes a swing on deck in the Bulldogs’ 15-2 win over Griswold on Monday. 

GRISWOLD — The Lyman Memorial High School varsity softball team won their sixth game in a row on Monday in convincing fashion, defeating Griswold High School 15-2 in six innings due to the mercy rule.

Throughout the game, the Lyman offense was able to score many of its runs via wild pitches by Griswold starting pitcher Abby Matheson. As a unit, the Bulldogs fared well throughout the game, with every player in their starting lineup reaching base.