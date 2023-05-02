GRISWOLD — The Lyman Memorial High School varsity softball team won their sixth game in a row on Monday in convincing fashion, defeating Griswold High School 15-2 in six innings due to the mercy rule.
Throughout the game, the Lyman offense was able to score many of its runs via wild pitches by Griswold starting pitcher Abby Matheson. As a unit, the Bulldogs fared well throughout the game, with every player in their starting lineup reaching base.
Keeping a good eye at the plate was key to the Bulldogs’ victory on Monday.
“This is a young pitcher for Griswold that throws pretty hard. I call her effectively wild because when she’s in the zone she’s in the zone but when she misses, she misses by quite a bit,” Lyman’s Head Varsity Softball Coach Ron Vigue said regarding Matheson after the game. “It was all about trying to hit strikes today.”
Lyman was able to plate two runs in the first inning, three runs in the second and one run in the fifth before their offensive onslaught in the sixth inning when they scored nine runs.
That inning the Bulldogs batted around and were able to knock Matheson out of the game.
Lyman pitcher Kassidy LaTour pitched a complete game for the Bulldogs, striking out nine. She pitched in Lyman’s game against Griswold on April 12 and used what she learned in that game to navigate the team’s lineup on Monday.
“I knew the first couple hitters in their lineup were pretty good and I had to pitch around them,” LaTour said.
LaTour was impressive on the mound and at the plate, leading off the game with a triple.
One impressive defensive play came in the first inning when Lyman third baseman Lena-Maria Byers made a diving play on a ground ball and was able to throw the runner out at first.
Throughout the game, Lyman catcher Rylee Benway impressed people with her arm by throwing to second base from her knees during warm ups to begin each inning.
With the game well in hand and the Bulldogs attempting to close out their win in the bottom of the sixth inning, a scary moment came when LaTour took a line drive off the knee while pitching. She shook off the blow and was able to complete the game. Following the game, LaTour confirmed that she was all right.
Following Monday’s win, Lyman is now 8-3 overall and 4-0 in Eastern Connecticut Conference (ECC) Division IV play.
The Bulldogs have earned victories against three larger Eastern Connecticut Conference Division III schools, with two victories over Griswold as well as wins over Plainfield and Montville High Schools.
In their next game, the Bulldogs will face ECC Division II foe Ledyard High School at home on Wednesday. First pitch is scheduled for 4:00 p.m.