WILLIMANTIC — The Ella T. Grasso Technical High School varsity baseball team was able to close out a close game against Windham Technical High School Monday, winning by a 5-4 scoreline.
The Windham Tech Mighty Tigers drew first blood in the third inning by scoring two runs.
This deficit was erased by Grasso in the top of the fifth inning, when they scored four runs. The Eagles were led by Derek Kennedy and Reynaldo Hildado, who drove in all the runs in the inning.
Windham was able to answer by scoring two runs in the bottom of the fifth inning to tie the game at four.
With the game knotted at four and in the Eagles’ last at bat before extra innings, Hidaldo was able to hit a double in the first pitch of his at bat in the top of the seventh inning, bringing home the go-ahead run.
Gabe Grossman was able to record the last three outs in the bottom of the seventh inning to secure the victory for Grasso Tech.
Grossman earned the win and pitched all seven innings for the Eagles, allowing four runs on eight hits while walking none.
Robb Segar took the loss for Windham Tech. He pitched one inning, giving up one hit and one run while striking out one and walking none.
Trey Lindsey pitched the first six innings for the Mighty Tigers, allowing six hits and four runs while striking out seven.
Windham Tech lost despite out-hitting Grasso Tech 8-7.
Brody Belanger and Joe Beaudry both collected multiple hits for the Mighty Tigers. Belanger led Windham Tech with three hits on the day.
Hidaldo went 3-4 on the day to lead Grasso Tech in hits.
Windham Tech Head Varsity Baseball Coach William O’Connor was impressed with his team’s resilience even though they came up short on Monday.
“The Windham Tech Varsity Mighty Tigers stayed in it until the end, but Grasso Tech pulled away late in a 5-4 victory on Monday,” he said.
Following Monday’s loss, Windham Tech falls to 8-6 on the season and Grasso Tech improves to 9-6.
Next, Windham Tech will play E.C. Goodwin Technical High School on the road Wednesday. First pitch is scheduled for 3:45 p.m.
In their next game, Grasso Tech will play Vinal Technical High School on the road Wednesday. First pitch is scheduled for 3:45 p.m.