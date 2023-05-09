Windham Tech's Austin Ducot takes a swing against Cheney Tech on April 5, 2023

Windham Tech’s Austin Ducot takes a swing in the team’s game against Howell Cheney Technical High School on April 5. The Windham Tech varsity baseball squad played a close game against Grasso Tech on Monday, but ultimately fell 5-4. 

WILLIMANTIC — The Ella T. Grasso Technical High School varsity baseball team was able to close out a close game against Windham Technical High School Monday, winning by a 5-4 scoreline.

The Windham Tech Mighty Tigers drew first blood in the third inning by scoring two runs. 