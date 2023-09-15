Windham football

A scene from the Windham High School varsity football team's game last Friday night against New Fairfield, which was ultimately postponed.

 Zak Cunningham

WINDHAM — After having their game postponed twice due to inclement weather, the Whippets are eager to finally play some football. They’re set to face off Friday at 6 p.m. against the Wolverines of Griswold/Wheeler on Griswold High’s home turf. 

The Whippets played for a total of 17 minutes last game, but it was more than enough for Coach Randall Prose and the rest of the staff to reflect and prepare for this week. It ended at 7-6 in favor of Windham, but the coach wasn’t satisfied. 