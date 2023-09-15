WINDHAM — After having their game postponed twice due to inclement weather, the Whippets are eager to finally play some football. They’re set to face off Friday at 6 p.m. against the Wolverines of Griswold/Wheeler on Griswold High’s home turf.
The Whippets played for a total of 17 minutes last game, but it was more than enough for Coach Randall Prose and the rest of the staff to reflect and prepare for this week. It ended at 7-6 in favor of Windham, but the coach wasn’t satisfied.
“We’ve got a lot of young players, so it’s going to take time to get in a groove,” Prose said. “We still hung with them though. They’re a really good program; they’re tough, but we hung in there.”
Even though they had the advantage in the end, Prose didn’t sound like he was pleased with the outcome. However, for a group with as many questions as this Whippets team, it’s wise to have a progressive approach. Never being satisfied breeds great work ethics, a trait that is vital to any successful program.
Prose said he’d like to focus on creating more success in the passing game, but he’s content with “running the ball down their throats” too.
“We need to have more success throwing the ball, the few pass plays we called ended in sacks or throw-aways,” he said. “We’re a run the ball down your throat type of team though. We’ll do what’s necessary.”
Griswold/Wheeler is a worthy opponent for the Whippets, recently defeating East Catholic 60-12 last Friday. Their style of play is nearly identical to Windham, which may prove to be an advantage, or a disadvantage.
“They’re like a mirror image of us,” Prose said. “They’re a double-wing, ground-and-pound, play-action type of team. That’s literally us, so we have an idea of what’s going on.”
Since they’re so similar to the Whippet’s style of play, they know exactly what to expect. When discussing the key factors to stopping this team, Prose said, “Stop the run always. The run sets up the pass, so the run is the priority. We can’t get beat on the play-action either, that’s where they try to get you. Griswold is a great program, they’re tough, fast and they like to hit. But we’re the exact same way, so we’re not backing down. It’s going to be a battle on Friday.”