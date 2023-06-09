COVENTRY — With the Coventry High School varsity baseball and softball teams playing for state championships this weekend, the future of those programs looks bright.
That is because Coventry’s middle school baseball and softball teams at Capt. Nathan Hale School both completed this season with perfect 12-0 records.
Both programs won the Northeast Middle School Athletic Conference title on May 25. That day, the baseball team defeated Mansfield Middle School 4-3 and the softball squad beat Horace W. Porter School of Columbia by a score of 14-0.
Ryan Garvie, head coach of the baseball team at Hale School, said that one of the keys to his team’s success this past season was its solid pitching staff.
Dom DeAngelis and Jake Roberts kept the team in games with their exceptional command.
“Any time your pitchers throw strikes, they give your team a shot to win and those two were huge in that,” Garvie said regarding DeAngelis and Roberts’ performances on the mound.
Throughout the season, Garvie said his team also excelled at the plate. They were able to stay patient during their at bats and swing at good pitches.
“Over our 10 game regular season schedule, we had 100 hits between our 14 players,” Garvie said.
Garvie said one area his players could improve at is throwing to bases. The team made several errors throwing to first base this season, which could cost them some wins in future contests.
Of the baseball team’s 14 players, nine will move on to high school in the fall. Garvie is still optimistic about the immediate future of his team.
“We have a lot of sixth graders who hopefully will try out next year as seventh graders, who will hopefully be nice additions to the team,” he said. “I’m also guessing that there’ll be some seventh graders who didn’t try out or that didn’t make the team this year who will come back and make our team as strong, maybe stronger.”
The Hale School softball team excelled in all facets of the game this season, from pitching to hitting to defense.
The team was led on the mound by seventh grade pitcher Hailey Mayo and behind the plate by sixth grade catcher Ashley Sass, backbones of the team who return next season.
Several of the team’s key players will move on to high school in the fall, however Head Coach Jennifer Rodgers is optimistic that the team will attract new players next season due to the popularity of softball in Coventry.
Both Garvie and Rodgers attribute their teams’ success this season to the town’s strong parks and recreation baseball and softball programs.
“We try to create that positive environment where these kids fall in love with the game and they want to succeed and they want to do well,” Rodgers said. “And that feeds into our middle school and high school programs.”