Craig Gibson, coaching the Fairfield University men’s lacrosse team, his previous post before being named head coach of the Eastern men’s lacrosse program earlier this month.

 Photo courtesy of Bob Molta

WILLIMANTIC While playing for the Springfield College men’s lacrosse team from 2001-2004, Craig Gibson competed against some tough Eastern Connecticut State University teams, including a matchup in the first round of the NCAA Division III Tournament in 2001, in which Springfield handed the Warriors an 11-9 loss.

Now, with the Warriors coming off a season in which they finished 6-11 (3-5 in Little East Conference play) and with Gibson now the head coach of the program, he is hoping to return the program back to its 2001 form.