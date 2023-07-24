WILLIMANTIC — While playing for the Springfield College men’s lacrosse team from 2001-2004, Craig Gibson competed against some tough Eastern Connecticut State University teams, including a matchup in the first round of the NCAA Division III Tournament in 2001, in which Springfield handed the Warriors an 11-9 loss.
Now, with the Warriors coming off a season in which they finished 6-11 (3-5 in Little East Conference play) and with Gibson now the head coach of the program, he is hoping to return the program back to its 2001 form.
To do that, Gibson plans to motivate his players to be the best versions of themselves.
“I’m trying to get them to be the best version of themselves, whether that be in the classroom, on the lacrosse field, as a brother or as a son,” he said.
Gibson hopes that this helps to build chemistry between the players, causing them to play as more of a unit on the field.
Though the team’s record from last season shows that they struggled at times, Gibson said that many of the players who are currently in the program have a sense of togetherness, which is key to building a winning team.
In addition to bringing winning personalities into the program, Gibson is currently on the recruiting trail, looking for winning talent.
A native of Westchester County, New York, Gibson is currently recruiting players from his home county as well as Long Island and Connecticut.
In addition to the tradition of the Eastern men’s lacrosse program, Gibson was also intrigued by the head coaching position because of the school the program represents.
“The campus has more of a private school feel and I think the wonderful education is going to be a huge selling point,” he said regarding attracting recruits.
With his new contract set to begin on Aug. 1, Gibson will be moving to Glastonbury, Connecticut over the next few weeks to be closer to his new job.
Once his new contract begins, Gibson says he will continue to build relationships with the program’s returning players in preparation for the upcoming season. The team even had a community service event scheduled for Saturday, in which they were slated to go to Connecticut’s Beardsley Zoo in Bridgeport to bond with their Team IMPACT child. Team IMPACT matches children with a college sports team to provide a life-changing experience for everyone involved.
In five years, Gibson hopes to have built a program where players are the best versions of themselves, yielding results in the classroom, community and on the field.
“The goal would be to get back to that LEC [Little East Conference] Championship Game and give ourselves that opportunity to go try to compete in the NCAA Tournament,” he said. “That’s really what the tradition of Eastern was from what I know of the school and what I played against in those years I was at Springfield.”