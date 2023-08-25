Jimmy Edinger coaching

Jimmy Edinger working as an assistant coach with the Coventry co-op football team back in 2019. This season will be Edinger’s first as head coach of the program.

 Photo courtesy of Jimmy Edinger

COVENTRY — As a physical education teacher at Windham Tech and an assistant coach for the Coventry co-op football team, first year head coach Jimmy Edinger has enjoyed working with many players on this year’s team.

It is the strong bond that he has with those players that led him to accept the position as the head coach of the Coventry football co-op prior to this season.