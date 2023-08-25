COVENTRY — As a physical education teacher at Windham Tech and an assistant coach for the Coventry co-op football team, first year head coach Jimmy Edinger has enjoyed working with many players on this year’s team.
It is the strong bond that he has with those players that led him to accept the position as the head coach of the Coventry football co-op prior to this season.
“It’s just great being back,” Edinger said. “These seniors, we coached them on JV as sophomores and it was one of the most rewarding experiences I’ve ever had as a coach.”
Edinger comes back to the Coventry co-op, which draws players from Coventry, Windham Tech, Bolton and Lyman Memorial high schools, after spending one season as head coach of the Ellis Tech varsity football team.
In addition to coaching football at the high school level, Edinger has been an assistant coach at Central Connecticut State University and the now defunct Becker College.
Prior to coaching football, Edinger played football at Springfield College for two seasons. He noted that this year’s Coventry co-op is led by Windham Tech senior captain Connor LeBlanc (offensive lineman/middle linebacker).
“He’s very coachable…,” Edinger said regarding LeBlanc. “I remember coaching him on JV and he was always working his butt off.”
Windham Tech’s Logan Wilson, who played quarterback for the team last year, is going to play wide receiver and cornerback this season to make way for talented signal-caller Josh Cady, a sophomore at Lyman.
“The coaches did not stop raving about him and so did the kids,” Edinger said in regards to Cady. “They were like, ‘That’s our guy coach, we would go to war with him.’”
Key departures from last year’s team include graduating seniors Jeremy Peacock (running back, quarterback and cornerback) and running back/quarterback Anthony Cichon.
Though the team will miss Peacock and Cichon, Edinger noted that this year’s squad features a group of coachable players that are committed to changing the trajectory of the program, which has struggled in recent years, going 1-9 last season.
Although the team is talented, many players lack varsity experience. Of the 60 players on the roster, nine are seniors and eight are juniors. With that being said, Edinger said his team has a lot of potential.
“We have a lot of size up front on the offensive and defensive lines…,” he said. “These kids are so bought in right off the bat. They want change in terms of how things with this program have been going lately.”
The Coventry co-op will open their season with scrimmages against Quinebaug Valley and Cheney Tech Saturday and next Friday, respectively.
Coventry will play their first official regular season game against Windsor Locks/Suffield/East Granby Saturday, Sept. 9. Kickoff is scheduled for 1:00 p.m. at Windsor Locks High School.
To view the Coventry football team’s 2023 schedule visit ciacsports.com.