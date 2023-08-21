STORRS — Though summer is still in session, UConn nation got a preview of the upcoming UConn women’s basketball season Aug. 15 when the school announced their nonconference schedule.
The Huskies will kick off their nonconference schedule with an exhibition game against Division II Southern Connecticut State on Saturday, Nov. 4 before taking on Dayton in an official game Nov. 8.
UConn is 4-0 all time against the Dayton Flyers, besting them 75-37 in their last matchup on Nov. 26, 2019.
As part of their nonconference schedule this upcoming season, UConn is slated to play in two games in the Cayman Islands Classic on Nov. 24 and 25. The opponents and times of those games had yet to be announced on Friday.
UConn will also play North Carolina in the Basketball Hall of Fame Women’s Showcase at Mohegan Sun Arena Sunday, Dec. 10.
Ten days after their matchup with North Carolina, the Huskies will travel north of the border to play Toronto Metropolitan.
UConn’s nonconference schedule features games against five teams that are currently ranked in the AP Poll: South Carolina (No. 1), Maryland (No. 7), Notre Dame (No. 10), Texas (15) and North Carolina (20).
Game times as well as the locations of many of UConn’s nonconference games had yet to be announced as of Friday afternoon.
UConn will announce their conference schedule at a later date. To view the UConn women’s nonconference schedule of games, visit the UConn athletics website: uconnhuskies.com.
The UConn women are coming off a season that saw them go 31-6.
After defeating Villanova by a 67-56 score in the Big East Conference championship game, the Huskies beat Vermont convincingly in their first game in the NCAA Tournament.
In the next round, UConn beat Baylor 77-58 at Gampel Pavilion before falling to Ohio State 73-61, eliminating the Huskies from the NCAA Tournament.