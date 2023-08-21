UConn women celebrate

From left to right, UConn’s Azzi Fudd, Paige Bueckers, Dorka Juhasz, Aaliyah Edwards and Lou Lopez-Senechal react from the bench in the second half of

an NCAA college basketball game against DePaul, Monday, Jan. 23, 2023, in Storrs, Conn.

 AP

STORRS — Though summer is still in session, UConn nation got a preview of the upcoming UConn women’s basketball season Aug. 15 when the school announced their nonconference schedule.

The Huskies will kick off their nonconference schedule with an exhibition game against Division II Southern Connecticut State on Saturday, Nov. 4 before taking on Dayton in an official game Nov. 8.