ENFIELD — The Northeast 19U American Legion baseball team excelled on the mound and at the plate Monday evening en route to an 8-1 victory over Enfield.
Northeast, which draws players from Tolland, Stafford, Willington, Ashford and Union, secured their fourth win in a row by defeating Enfield.
Northeast wasted no time getting on the scoreboard.
Jared Wilhelm led off the game with a walk, stole second base, advanced to third on a throwing error by Enfield catcher Christopher Seile and came around to score on a passed ball.
That inning, Ryan Gilluly was also hit by a pitch and ultimately scored on a passed ball.
Enfield answered right back in the bottom of the first inning when Brady Higginbotham hit an RBI-single to cut their deficit in half.
After a scoreless second inning, Northeast’s bats were rolling in the top of the third inning.
After loading the bases, the floodgates opened, as Northeast scored five runs. The inning was capped off by a two-run double by Wilhelm, which made it a 7-1 game.
Duffy added an RBI in the top of the sixth to give Northeast an 8-1 lead that they would not relinquish.
After running into some trouble in the first inning, Northeast starting pitcher Mason Wilson was able to settle down.
The righty pitched a complete game victory, allowing six hits, one run, three walks, while striking out three.
Enfield’s Tyler King was credited with the loss. He pitched two innings, allowing two runs, two earned runs, one hit, four walks and two strikeouts.
Jody Keane, the head coach for the Northeast 19U team, was pleased with the pitching performances his team has turned in lately.
The team had two complete game pitching performances in as many games, as Attley Stevens pitched a complete game Sunday against Bristol.
“We had two complete games in a row and the pitch counts were good in both of them,” Keane said. “Nowadays, you don’t get many complete games.”
Keane was also pleased with the way his team played defense on Monday.
“We made some nice plays in the outfield and infield,” he said.
Following Monday’s victory, the Northeast 19U team moved to 7-3 on the season and Enfield fell to 4-5.
As of Tuesday morning, the Northeast 19U team sat in third place in the Zone 3 American Division standings. Zone 3 has 14 teams, with half playing the American Division and the other half playing in the National Division.
Northeast is scheduled to play again Wednesday against East Hartford/Manchester. First pitch is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. at Northwest Park in Manchester.