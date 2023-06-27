Mason Wilson pitching

Mason Wilson delivers a pitch for the Northeast 19U American Legion baseball team in their game against Enfield at Powder Hollow Park in Enfield on Monday evening.

 Connor Linskey

ENFIELD — The Northeast 19U American Legion baseball team excelled on the mound and at the plate Monday evening en route to an 8-1 victory over Enfield.

Northeast, which draws players from Tolland, Stafford, Willington, Ashford and Union, secured their fourth win in a row by defeating Enfield.