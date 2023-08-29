UConn running back Victor Rosa

Connecticut running back Victor Rosa (22) runs with the ball during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Liberty in East Hartford.

 AP

STORRS — John Pagano, a 26-year NFL coaching veteran, was announced as a Special Assistant to UConn Football Head Coach Jim Mora last week.

Pagano most recently served as the outside linebacker coach with the Denver Broncos in 2020 and 2021.