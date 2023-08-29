STORRS — John Pagano, a 26-year NFL coaching veteran, was announced as a Special Assistant to UConn Football Head Coach Jim Mora last week.
STORRS — John Pagano, a 26-year NFL coaching veteran, was announced as a Special Assistant to UConn Football Head Coach Jim Mora last week.
Pagano most recently served as the outside linebacker coach with the Denver Broncos in 2020 and 2021.
He served as a senior defensive assistant and outside linebackers coach for the Houston Texans in 2018 and 2019.
Before that, Pagano was the then San Diego Chargers’ defensive coordinator from 2012-2016 and the Raiders’ assistant head coach in 2017.
Pagano spent three seasons in Indianapolis as a defensive assistant from 1998-2001 before beginning his tenure in San Diego in 2002.
During his career, Pagano has coached Pro Bowlers Jadaveon Clowney, Khalil Mack, Shawne Merriman and Shaun Phillips.
Merriman earned Defensive Rookie of the Year honors in 2005, with Pagano as his position coach.
Pagano’s defenses for the Chargers twice ranked in the top 10 in yards allowed and they scored the fifth-most defensive touchdowns in the NFL during his time as their defensive coordinator.
The Huskies will open their season Thursday against North Carolina State at Pratt & Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field in East Hartford. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.