Parish Hill High School Varsity Softball Team Photo

The 2023 Parish Hill High School varsity softball team. Back row from left to right: Sammy Richmond, Danielle Houle, Grace Quinn, Molly Wilson and Coach Nate Tedeschi. Front row from left to right: Emma McGrath, Karinne Zegarzewski, Alexia Bray, Zuzanna Zegarzewski, Julia Herman, Gretchen Ricci, Sofia Strickett and Head Coach Tom Black. 

 Connor Linskey

CHAPLIN — Parish Hill High School Varsity Softball Head Coach Tom Black recognized his players for their hard work this season by presenting them with awards following the last game of their season on Wednesday.

Each player earned a certificate for being on the team and several were given special awards.