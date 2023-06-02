CHAPLIN — Parish Hill High School Varsity Softball Head Coach Tom Black recognized his players for their hard work this season by presenting them with awards following the last game of their season on Wednesday.
Each player earned a certificate for being on the team and several were given special awards.
Danielle Houle earned the most improved award for the strides she made on the mound this year. Houle had never pitched prior to this season and stepped up for the team this year by pitching in 21 games and earning a 15-4 record while striking out 64 batters.
Houle had success this season on the mound as well as at the plate, as she led the team in hit by pitches and finished in the top five in on-base percentage.
“Dani stepped up and made the team better by being willing to pitch this season,” Black said.
Zuzanna Zegarzewski received the coaches award for having school pride and being a good teammate. In addition, Black said her fielding skills and batting average improved significantly this season.
The defensive most valuable player award went to Alexia Bray, whose years of hard work to improve at the catcher position paid off this season.
The team finished the season by playing 13 games in 19 days and Bray caught every single inning of each of those games. She played through the pain of having to make many throws to the bases, blocked wild pitches and dealt with collisions at home plate and was even hit with bats several times by hitters.
“While Lexi is the defensive MVP, she also had 40 hits, 41 RBIs and a .620 batting average,” Black said. “Lexi was a warrior for us behind the plate.”
Molly Wilson won the offensive most valuable player award for her .702 batting average this season and for not striking out once during the regular season.
“Molly’s approach at the plate this year was textbook,” Black said.
Wilson was successful at the plate and on the base paths this season, as she stole 45 bases. She also did well playing first base, stretching to haul in many throws and secure outs.
Wilson was also a leader this season, reminding her teammates on several occasions that they were still in the game.
“When things got tough this year there was often one voice saying ‘Hey we’re still in this,’” Black said regarding Wilson. “In fact, I can still hear Molly saying, that’s why we play seven innings after scoring against Windham.”
In addition to their respective MVP awards, Bray and Wilson were both named All-League for the Capitol Region Athletic League (CRAL).
For their achievements in the classroom as well as on the softball field, Grace Quinn, Samantha Richmond and Wilson were named to the CRAL All-Academic Team. Quinn was also named a CRAL Scholar-Athlete.
Richmond also received the CRAL Sportsmanship Award.
Black believes the future is bright for Parish Hill softball, as nine of the team’s 11 players from this season are set to return next year.
“I think the program is in a good place and we have a very promising future, with many senior members coming back next year,” Black said. “Our culture is improving and fielding and batting numbers have improved this year.”