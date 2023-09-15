E.O. Smith vs. Plainville football

The Plainville and E.O. Smith High School varsity football team’s in action Thursday night.

 Connor Linskey

STORRS — For the first team in two seasons, the Plainville High School varsity football team found themselves in the win column Thursday night, dealing E.O. Smith their first loss of the season by a score of 21-6.

Both teams showed off their defensive prowesses in the first quarter, as each squad struggled to move the ball.