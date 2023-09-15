STORRS — For the first team in two seasons, the Plainville High School varsity football team found themselves in the win column Thursday night, dealing E.O. Smith their first loss of the season by a score of 21-6.
Both teams showed off their defensive prowesses in the first quarter, as each squad struggled to move the ball.
The second quarter saw more of the same, with action coming within two minutes of halftime.
In the waning two minutes of the first half, E.O. Smith quarterback Connor Ouellette threw an interception.
Moments later, E.O. Smith was able to recover the football, however they were unable to capitalize on that and both teams went into their locker rooms with the score tied 0-0 at halftime.
The Panthers found themselves in good field position following a short kickoff by Plainville to open the third quarter.
However, after several solid runs to begin the third quarter, the Panthers failed to convert on fourth down, thus turning the ball over on downs.
Halfway through the third quarter, Plainville looked poised to break the deadlock, as their offense was inside the Panthers’ 10-yard line.
E.O. Smith was able to thwart the Blue Devils’ efforts to get on the scoreboard, intercepting the ball in the end zone for a touchback.
That possession failed to bear fruit for E.O. Smith.
As the third quarter expired, the Plainville offense found themselves on the E.O. Smith one-yard line.
Moments into the fourth quarter, Plainville running back Xavier Hairston ran the ball two yards for a touchdown to get the Blue Devils on the scoreboard. The subsequent extra point was good.
Halfway through the fourth quarter, Plainville quarterback Dom Abarno showed off his arm by firing a 28-yard strike for another touchdown for the Blue Devils. The extra point was good, bringing Plainville’s lead up to 14-0.
With about three minutes left in the fourth quarter, Plainville added to their lead again by scoring a touchdown and converting the extra point to go up 21-0.
E.O. Smith’s backup quarterback Sean Podosek was able to break through the Plainville defense in the waning moments of the game to cut the Blue Devils’ lead to 21-6. E.O. failed to make the extra point.
In a last-ditch effort, E.O. Smith attempted an onside kick, which was recovered by Plainville. This paved the way for a Plainville victory formation and their first win in two seasons, defeating E.O. by a score of 21-6.
Plainville Head Varsity Football Coach Tim Shea was happy to see his squad get back in the win column.
“It’s been a while,” he said. “We were close a lot, fought a lot and things just didn’t go our way. In the game of football, you’re so limited in opportunities based on the season. You could practice all week for that one game and practice three months for a handful of games.”
E.O. Smith Head Varsity Football Coach James Kelly noted that Plainville was a formidable opponent, as they are always well-coached and excel at the fundamentals.
“They outhit us and they drove us off the football on both sides of the ball,” he said. “That’s where you win. Because they did that, they eliminated our ability to get the ball to Noah [Cordone] and for us to hit big plays.”
E.O. Smith wide receiver Noah Cordone is coming off a season in which he had just under 700 yards receiving.
Next, Plainville (1-1) will play Bethel (0-1 as of Thursday afternoon) on the road Friday. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:00 p.m.
In their next game, E.O. Smith (0-1) will play New London (1-0 as of Friday morning) on the road Friday. Kickoff is scheduled for 6:00 p.m.