WILLIMANTIC — Decorated Eastern softball player Arielle Porter has been selected for induction into the Eastern Connecticut State University Athletics Alumni Hall of Fame.
As a four-year starting third baseman on the Eastern softball team between 2010 and 2013, Porter was twice named an All-American, earning first-team recognition as a senior when she was additionally honored as Little East Conference (LEC) Player-of-the-Year.
As a senior, she became the program’s first first-team All-American third baseman and set program single season records in batting average (.538), slugging percentage (1.076), on-base percentage (.629), hits (71), home runs (16), extra-base hits (34), total bases (142) and runs scored (61).
Porter began her senior season on a 26-game hitting streak (batting .625 with 10 multiple-hit games in the first 11 contests) and reached safely with a hit or a walk in the first 37 games of a 42-game season. Including a game where she reached safely on an error, Porter reached safely in the first 40 games of the year.
As a senior, when Porter was honored as the Eastern Athletic Department’s Female Athlete-of-the-Year, she led New England in numerous offensive categories and nationally was ranked second in on-base percentage, runs scored per game (1.45) and total runs, third in batting average and slugging percentage, fourth in home runs per game and tied for fourth in total home runs, tied for fifth in total walks (34), sixth in toughest to strike out (1-to-66 at-bats) and seventh in walks per game (0.81).
At Eastern, Porter helped the Warriors to a four-year overall record of 146-30, a 51-5 LEC regular season record, four straight LEC regular season titles and a 14-2 record in LEC Tournament play en route to three tournament championships.
Porter was also a member of the LEC All-Academic Team every season she played at Eastern.
“Arielle has made her mark on Eastern softball — one which she deserves — and one which I believe makes her the best third baseman ever at Eastern,” said Eastern Head Softball Coach Diana Pepin at the time of Porter’s first-team All-American announcement.
Following her decorated softball career, Porter returned to her alma mater Fitch High School in Groton, leading the team to two state titles as head coach.
This past spring, Porter completed her third season as head softball coach at the United States Coast Guard Academy. The Bears posted a 31-11 record.
Porter will be honored at Eastern’s 29th Athletics Alumni Hall of Fame induction ceremony and social on Saturday, Oct. 21 at the Betty R. Tipton Room in the campus’ student center.
The social begins at 3:30 p.m., with the induction ceremony to follow at 5:00 p.m. In addition to the Eastern Hall of Fame inductees, four-time All-American softball player Molly Rathbun, a three-year teammate of Porter, will be honored as a LEC Hall of Fame inductee.
Tickets for the induction ceremony and social are $50 each and can be reserved by contacting Committee Chair Scott Smith at 860-465-4326 or at smithsc@easternct.edu.