Arielle Porter

 Photo courtesy of Bob Molta

WILLIMANTIC — Decorated Eastern softball player Arielle Porter has been selected for induction into the Eastern Connecticut State University Athletics Alumni Hall of Fame.

As a four-year starting third baseman on the Eastern softball team between 2010 and 2013, Porter was twice named an All-American, earning first-team recognition as a senior when she was additionally honored as Little East Conference (LEC) Player-of-the-Year.