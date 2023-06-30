WILLIMANTIC — Molly Rathbun, an Eastern Connecticut State University alumnus and one of the most decorated softball players in the history of the Little East Conference (LEC), will be among 12 inductees to the tenth LEC Hall of Fame induction class, the university announced Thursday.
A Hebron native and current Lebanon resident, Rathbun played softball for the Warriors from 2009-2012, earning conference Pitcher-of-the-Year honors three times, Player-of-the-Year and Rookie-of-the-Year once and LEC Tournament MVP twice.
Rathbun compiled a four-year overall pitching record of 103-14 with 14 saves and a 0.88 ERA while batting .390 with career totals of 184 hits, 145 runs batted in and 28 home runs.
She pitched nine no-hitters and finished her career holding school records for appearances, innings (770.2), starts (105), wins, winning percentage (.880), strikeouts (1,130), saves, complete games (94), shutouts (49), home runs, total bases (303), slugging percentage (.642) and RBI.
She was a four-time National Fastpitch Coaches Association (NFCA) All-America selection, earning second team honors as a freshman in 2009 before three consecutive first team selections. To-date, Rathbun is the only player in Eastern or Little East history to be named a NFCA All-American four times.
Rathbun becomes the first Eastern athlete to be named to the Little East Hall of Fame strictly on the merits of her softball credentials. Previously, former two-sport athletes Michelle Cunningham (volleyball and softball) in 2016 and Julia Neilson (soccer and softball) in 2019 were named to the LEC Hall of Fame.
Rathbun was a two-sport athlete as a freshman in the fall of 2008. As a member of the volleyball team, she recorded 199 kills and 220 digs (third-most on the team in both categories that season), but her stress fracture limited her to one sport thereafter.
Following her collegiate athletic career, Rathbun spent three years as head softball coach at Muhlenberg College and three as head softball coach at Trinity College prior to being named assistant softball coach at the University of Connecticut in 2023.
Rathbun will be formally inducted into the Little East Hall of Fame this coming October 21 as part of the induction ceremonies for the Eastern Athletics Alumni Hall of Fame, into which she was inducted in 2019 (individuals are not eligible for induction into the LEC Hall of Fame until they have been inducted into their institution’s hall of fame).
Comprising the 2023 LEC Hall of Fame class are nine former players, two former coaches and one team. Rathbun will be joined by Western Connecticut State University’s Kim Lynch as a softball inductee.
At press time Rathbun and Eastern’s Sports Information Director Bob Molta had not yet returned The Chronicle’s requests for comment.