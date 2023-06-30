Molly Rathbun pitching

Molly Rathbun pitching during her tenure on the Eastern softball team.

 File Photo

WILLIMANTIC — Molly Rathbun, an Eastern Connecticut State University alumnus and one of the most decorated softball players in the history of the Little East Conference (LEC), will be among 12 inductees to the tenth LEC Hall of Fame induction class, the university announced Thursday.

A Hebron native and current Lebanon resident, Rathbun played softball for the Warriors from 2009-2012, earning conference Pitcher-of-the-Year honors three times, Player-of-the-Year and Rookie-of-the-Year once and LEC Tournament MVP twice.