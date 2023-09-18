HEBRON — With their originally scheduled season opener against Avon postponed, the RHAM High School varsity football team got their season off to a solid start Friday, Sept. 15, with a resounding win over Lewis Mills by a score of 35-7.
On the second play of the game from scrimmage, the Raptors found the end zone on a long touchdown run by running back Daniel Mantilla. The subsequent extra point was good, giving RHAM a 7-0 lead less than one minute into the game.
Minutes later, Mantilla ran for another touchdown and with the extra point converted, RHAM was up 14-0 on Lewis Mills halfway through the first quarter.
When RHAM got on the scoreboard early in the second quarter, once again it was Mantilla running the ball into the end zone for a touchdown. With the extra point good, RHAM found themselves up 21-0.
Mantilla credited his offensive line for blocking for him, creating space for him to run.
“I definitely give that to my o-line, my lead blockers,” Mantilla said. “We definitely put a lot of work in in practice.”
Inside the five minute mark in the second quarter, RHAM got on the scoreboard in different fashion, as Brady Hulland threw a touchdown pass to bring the Raptor lead to 28-0.
After stout performances by both teams’ defenses in the third quarter, Hulland threw an interception in the red zone to give Mills some momentum.
However, the Spartans were unable to capitalize on the turnover and RHAM soon scored again, as Joseph Fahey rushed the ball into the end zone. With the following extra point made, the Raptors had a convincing 35-0 lead early in the fourth quarter.
In the fourth quarter, Lewis Mills got on the scoreboard with a long touchdown pass by quarterback Alex Weaver. The Spartans converted the extra point to make it a 35-7 game.
But a Spartan comeback was not meant to be, as the RHAM offense went into victory formation to secure their win and begin the season at 1-0.
RHAM Head Varsity Football Coach Dakota Fleming was proud of his players for continuing to play hard even after getting off to an early lead.
“The energy was good. The respect was great. We executed our jobs very well…,” he said. “They kept their foot on the gas. That was great to watch.”
Following Friday’s contest, Fleming said his team needs to work on its pass protection so Hulland has more time to throw the ball.
“We let them get to Brady a little bit too much today,” he said. “We would really like to be able to drop back and throw the ball and that starts with our o-line. Just like our run game did well, if we can get our pass protection looking like that, then I think we’re going to have a lot of fun this year.”
In their next game, RHAM will play Guilford on the road this Friday. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:00 p.m.
To view the RHAM High varsity football team’s full schedule, visit ciacsports.com.