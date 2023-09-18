Brady Hulland runs the ball

Brady Hulland, starting quarterback for the RHAM High School varsity football team, runs the ball in his team’s game against Lewis Mills Friday, Sept. 15.

 Connor Linskey

HEBRON — With their originally scheduled season opener against Avon postponed, the RHAM High School varsity football team got their season off to a solid start Friday, Sept. 15, with a resounding win over Lewis Mills by a score of 35-7.

On the second play of the game from scrimmage, the Raptors found the end zone on a long touchdown run by running back Daniel Mantilla. The subsequent extra point was good, giving RHAM a 7-0 lead less than one minute into the game.