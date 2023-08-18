DiPietro headshot

Former Eastern Connecticut State University pitcher Ryan DiPietro.

 Photo courtesy of Bob Molta

WILLIMANTIC — Former Eastern Connecticut State University left-handed pitcher Ryan DiPietro, a former national Pitcher-of-the-Year and two-time All-American who helped the Warriors win back-to-back regional baseball championships, has been selected for induction into the Eastern Connecticut State University Athletics Alumni Hall of Fame.

A Berlin native, DiPietro is the winningest left-handed pitcher in the history of the Eastern baseball program.