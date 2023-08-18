WILLIMANTIC — Former Eastern Connecticut State University left-handed pitcher Ryan DiPietro, a former national Pitcher-of-the-Year and two-time All-American who helped the Warriors win back-to-back regional baseball championships, has been selected for induction into the Eastern Connecticut State University Athletics Alumni Hall of Fame.
A Berlin native, DiPietro is the winningest left-handed pitcher in the history of the Eastern baseball program.
DiPietro was a three-year starter at Eastern before being drafted in the sixth round of the 2005 First-Year Player Draft by the Kansas City Royals. He won 29 of 32 decisions, winning 19 straight decisions starting at the midway point of his freshman season in 2003 until the championship game of the 2004 national tournament.
His pitching repertoire included a 93 mph fastball and a ‘12-to-6’ curveball, which often overwhelmed opposing batters. In his career at Eastern, DiPietro struck out 336 batters in 257.1 innings.
“What I remember most about Ryan as a pitcher was his confidence level and the edge that he brought to the mound,” said Joe Serfass, a two-year teammate of DiPietro and a 2017 Alumni Hall of Famer. “He just knew that he was better than every hitter that stepped in against him, and I think that confidence level, combined with his [pitching] repertoire, made it very difficult for hitters.”
As a sophomore in 2004, DiPietro was virtually untouchable, winning 11 of 12 decisions with a 1.04 ERA and 162 strikeouts and 29 walks in 112 innings pitched, limiting opposing batters to 16 extra-base hits and a .165 batting average.
In 2004, DiPietro was voted national Pitcher-of-the-Year by the National Collegiate Baseball Writers’ Association, First-Team American Baseball Coaches Association All-America, First-Team Eastern College Athletic Conference Pitcher-of-the-Year for the first of two straight years and Little East Conference Pitcher-of-the-Year for the first of two straight seasons.
As a sophomore and junior, DiPietro led the Little East in 10 individual pitching categories, including wins, strikeouts per game and ERA in both years and formed one half of possibly the greatest one-two pitching punch in Division III history with Serfass.
In 2003 and 2004, DiPietro and Serfass combined for a 41-3 pitching record that helped vault the Warriors into two national tournaments. In 2004, both were named to the ABCA All-America team, the only time in Eastern history that two pitchers were named All-Americans in the same season.
DiPietro was a first-team selection to D3baseball.com’s Team-of-the-Decade for the first decade of the century. Eighteen years after leaving the program, DiPietro still ranks among the all-time Top 10 in eight categories.
DiPietro was drafted by professional baseball twice: in the 42nd round by the New York Mets in 2002 after his senior year at Berlin High School and later by Kansas City.
DiPietro spent three years in the Royals’ minor league system and four years pitching in independent leagues before retiring after the 2011 season.
DiPietro is the fourth announced member of the Class of 2023, following the previous announcements of two-time softball All-American Arielle Porter, four-time All-Little East Conference men’s lacrosse goalie Kyle Savage and two-time All-New England volleyball player Karen Ann Sweet.
Eastern will conduct its 29th induction ceremony and social Saturday, Oct. 21 at the Betty R. Tipton Room in the campus’ Student Center. The social begins at 3:30 p.m., with the induction ceremony to follow at 5:00 p.m.
In addition to five Eastern Hall of Fame inductees and the Michael Atkind Exceptional Service Award selectee, four-time all-American softball player Molly Rathbun will be honored as a Little East Conference Hall of Fame inductee.
Tickets for the induction ceremony and social are priced at $50 each and can be reserved by contacting committee chair Scott Smith at 860-465-4326 or at smithsc@easternct.edu.