James Schult pitching for the Eastern baseball team.

WILLIMANTIC — James Schult, who hit and pitched the Eastern Connecticut State University baseball team to four NCAA Tournaments and three Little East Conference regular season and tournament titles in four years, has been selected for induction into the Eastern Athletics Alumni Hall of Fame.

A right-handed pitcher and hitter, who played for the Warriors from 2008-2011, Schult led or shared the team lead in 18 hitting and pitching categories as a senior in 2011. That season, he was named National College Baseball Writers of America and ABCA Player-of-the-Year as well as ECAC and Little East Conference Pitcher-of-the-Year.