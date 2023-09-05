WILLIMANTIC — James Schult, who hit and pitched the Eastern Connecticut State University baseball team to four NCAA Tournaments and three Little East Conference regular season and tournament titles in four years, has been selected for induction into the Eastern Athletics Alumni Hall of Fame.
A right-handed pitcher and hitter, who played for the Warriors from 2008-2011, Schult led or shared the team lead in 18 hitting and pitching categories as a senior in 2011. That season, he was named National College Baseball Writers of America and ABCA Player-of-the-Year as well as ECAC and Little East Conference Pitcher-of-the-Year.
In 2011, Schult led the Little East in four pitching and three hitting categories, setting or equalling personal career-highs in 12 offensive categories, among them hits (76), extra-base hits (35), home runs (11), RBI (64), total bases (138) and stolen bases (20).
As a pitcher that season, Schult was 10-1 with a career-high 92 strikeouts in a career-high 87 innings pitched.
Schult was named to the All-Little East team five times at three different positions.
He was a first-team pitcher as a senior and a first-team outfielder as a junior and a second-team pick in the outfield as a sophomore, as a pitcher as a junior and as a DH as a senior.
Twelve years after graduation, Schult remains ranked among the all-time top 10 in 13 of a possible 15 career hitting categories.
“Jim pushed himself to the limits, both physically and mentally, to achieve greatness on and off the baseball field. When thinking about passion for the game, Jim would be the first person to come to mind,” said Schult’s catcher Steve Cammuso. “He was never late to a practice or a workout and was never satisfied. He was always the one to work the hardest, push the hardest, focus the most and dedicate his time to fine-tune a skill, form, or pitch that was already impressive. Good players play well some of the time, but great players like Jim play great all of the time. He was a competitor, humble, took ownership, had a willingness to help others and had a tireless pursuit to support his teammates.”
Schult is the fifth and final announced member of the Alumni Hall of Fame Class of 2023, following the previous announcements of two-time softball All-American Arielle Porter ’13, four-time All-Little East Conference men’s lacrosse goalie Kyle Savage ’09, two-time All-New England volleyball player Karen Ann Sweet ’98 and former National Pitcher-of-the-Year Ryan DiPietro (2003-2005), who later returned to earn his degree after being drafted into professional baseball following his junior year.
Eastern will conduct its 29th induction ceremony and social Saturday, Oct. 21 in the Betty R. Tipton Room in the campus’ Student Center.
The social begins at 3:30 p.m., with the induction ceremony to follow at 5:00 p.m.
In addition to five Eastern Hall of Fame inductees and the Michael Atkind Exceptional Service Award selectee, four-time All-American softball player Molly Rathbun ’12 will be honored as a Little East Conference Hall of Fame inductee.
Tickets for the induction ceremony and social are priced at $50 each and can be reserved by contacting Committee Chair Scott Smith at 860-465-4326 or at smithsc@easternct.edu.