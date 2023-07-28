COVENTRY — The Scrub Scraps gym of Coventry will host “Scrub Scraps: Revival,” a boxing event next Saturday at 2:00 p.m. at Coventry High School.
As of Friday morning, the event featured 18 matches with 36 participants, 22 of whom will be making their debut matches, with the main event being a bout between two brothers: Wyatt and Will Wendry.
The fighters range in age from 11-32, with both male and female combatants competing in the ring.
Among the many fighters who will be making their debut matches are Will Millette, an 18-year-old, 178-pound combatant out of the Ring One Boxing gym and Tyyrell Alford, a 23-year-old boxer out of the Gifted Hands Boxing gym, who weighs in at 150 pounds.
Several fighters with some match experience will also appear at Saturday’s event, such as Chris Velez, who comes in with a record of 5-3 and Thomas Hardy, who currently sports a record of 1-2.
Scrub Scraps Founder and President Jared Jones decided to hold an event featuring beginner boxers, as it had never been done before. Most boxing matches feature experienced fighters in order to draw a good crowd.
“There’s never really been a show like this to promote beginner fighters,” Jones said.
By speaking with trainers and combatants alike, Jones believes that he has created fair matchups between those participating in the event.
Tickets for spectators are $25 each and can be purchased at scrubscraps.org under the events tab. Tickets can also be purchased in person at the Scrub Scraps gym, which is located at 1155 Main Street in Coventry.
Those who wish to box in the event can do so by visiting the Scrub Scraps gym during their regularly scheduled business hours.
A birth certificate is required to fight in the event as well as a physical examination. A photograph of each participant will also need to be taken for the USA Boxing website.
For more information on the boxing event, visit the Scrub Scraps website: scrubscraps.org.
Scrub Scraps, who operates a gym on Main Street in Coventry, is currently the world’s first and only treatment-based alternative boxing program. It is also the only active and sanctioned beginners boxing league in the U.S.