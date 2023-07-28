Boxing demonstration

Scrub Scraps Founder and President Jared Jones (left) practices boxing with his wife Erika Jones (right) at the Scrub Scraps gym back in February. Scrub Scraps will hold a boxing event next weekend at Coventry High School.

 Connor Linskey

COVENTRY — The Scrub Scraps gym of Coventry will host “Scrub Scraps: Revival,” a boxing event next Saturday at 2:00 p.m. at Coventry High School.

As of Friday morning, the event featured 18 matches with 36 participants, 22 of whom will be making their debut matches, with the main event being a bout between two brothers: Wyatt and Will Wendry.