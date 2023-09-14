Leo Ramos

Leo Ramos (No. 11) dribbles the ball for the E.O. Smith varsity boys soccer team in their game against East Hartford last Thursday. After dropping that game, E.O. defeated East Catholic on Tuesday and sported a record of 1-1-0 as of Thursday morning.

 Alan Marcus

Though heavy rain, lightning, thunder and flooding have caused many postponements lately, area high school boys varsity soccer teams have still been able to get some games in.

Windham had not yet played a game as of Thursday morning.