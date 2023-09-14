Though heavy rain, lightning, thunder and flooding have caused many postponements lately, area high school boys varsity soccer teams have still been able to get some games in.
Windham had not yet played a game as of Thursday morning.
The Whippets were scheduled to take on Ledyard on the road Thursday evening.
The Parish Hill Pirates saw the first two games of their season postponed and are now slated to play their first game against University/Prince Tech at home Tuesday. Kickoff is scheduled for 3:45 p.m.
Fellow Willimantic school Windham Tech had played two games as of Thursday morning.
The Mighty Tigers lost their first game to Rockville 3-2 last Friday.
In that contest, Rockville got on the scoreboard first, when Matthew Woodward found the back of the net in the eighth minute of the game.
Windham Tech answered with a goal of their own one minute later, which was scored by Jadiel Lopez.
Rockville and Windham Tech scored one more goal each to go into halftime with the score at 2-2.
In the 75th minute, Woodward scored once again and the game ultimately finished with a 3-2 score in favor of Rockville.
Though his squad dropped its opening game of the season, Windham Tech Head Boys Varsity Soccer Coach Ted Decyk noted that there was a bright spot.
“The bright spot was that Jadiel Lopez started the season with a two-goal game in the nonconference matchup,” Decyk said.
Windham Tech was able to bounce back in their second game against Grasso Tech, beating them 3-0.
In that contest, Colby Dunnack scored two goals for Windham Tech and Bode Paquin added another.
Thursday’s game against Goodwin Tech was postponed. As of Thursday morning, Windham Tech (1-1-0 on the season) and Goodwin were planning to reschedule the game for Saturday at 3:45 p.m.
After dropping their first game 3-0 to Class LL foe East Hartford, the Class L E.O. Smith boys soccer team bounced back with a 4-0 victory over East Catholic on Tuesday.
E.O. Smith had a heavy attack throughout the night, registering 12 shots. Scoring for the Panthers were Alejandro Santos Lopez, Nick Gascon and Kelly Szedga, who had two goals.
In their next match, E.O. Smith (1-1-0 on the season) was set to take on Enfield on the road Thursday.
Coventry started their season with an exclamation point on Tuesday, as they won their first game against Windsor Locks by a score of 7-0.
Six different Patriots scored in that game, including Stanley Strycharz, who netted two goals.
Next, Coventry (1-0-0 on the season) is scheduled to take on Bolton on the road Friday. Kickoff is scheduled for 3:45 p.m.
Lyman Memorial dropped their opening game of the season to New London 6-3. The 0-1-0 Bulldogs were scheduled to play Putnam Thursday in their first home game of the 2023 season.
RHAM got their season off to a solid start on Tuesday, as they beat Bacon Academy on the road 3-0.
The 1-0-0 Raptors were scheduled to play their next game against Tolland at home Thursday.
To view each team’s complete schedule, visit ciacsports.com.