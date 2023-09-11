The season is now underway for area high school girls varsity volleyball squads, with each of the teams playing their first games of the 2023 campaign over the past few days.
In a nonconference matchup of two teams from the same town, Windham prevailed over Windham Tech 3-1 to open their season Thursday.
Key players for Windham were Kylee Figueroa (25 digs) and Aneiris Pacheco (10 aces, 16 assists and 14 digs). Anaya Jenkins added 7 kills and 16 digs.
Standouts for Windham Tech were Hannah Nuhfer (4 kills, 3 aces and 5 digs) and Alyssa Czmyr (5 digs, 9 assists).
Next, Windham will take on Putnam on the road Wednesday and Windham Tech will travel to Cheney Tech Monday.
Coventry dropped their first game of the season to East Lyme Saturday 3-1.
“For Coventry Teia Ransford had 20 assists and 23 digs,” said Coventry Head Girls Volleyball Coach Ryan Giberson. “Abby Polo had 9 kills and 16 digs. Charlotte Wesoloskie had 14 digs and 40 receptions.”
Coventry will take on Granby Memorial on the road Tuesday.
The Lyman Memorial girls volleyball kicked off their 2023 season by notching their first win against Ledyard by a 3-1 score.
Jenny Lopez had 9 aces and 10 assists, while Isabella Shuckerow added 6 kills. Rowan LaFleur and Erica Arpin both had 10 kills.
For Ledyard, Emily Peckham had 16 assists and 3 aces. Kylee Gill and Sarah Banach contributed 5 aces and 6 kills, respectively.
Next, Lyman will host Fitch Monday.
RHAM opened their season with a 3-1 win over Glastonbury on Thursday.
RHAM got off to a strong start in the first set, winning it 25-14.
Glastonbury was able to put up a strong second set to tie the game at 1.
RHAM turned in strong performances in the third and fourth sets, winning those by scores of 25-15 and 29-27, respectively.
Standouts for RHAM were Lani Fecho (13 kills, 3 aces and 23 digs) and Nina Jobes (30 assists).
For Glastonbury, McKenna Reynolds had 40 assists and 4 blocks while Kara Shea had 12 kills and 3 aces.
In their next game, RHAM will take on Manchester on the road Monday.
E.O. Smith will play their first game of the 2023 season on the road against South Windsor on Monday.