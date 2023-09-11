Windham High girls volleyball in the huddle

The Windham High School girls varsity volleyball team in the huddle during a game last season.

 Photo courtesy of Michelle Daleb

The season is now underway for area high school girls varsity volleyball squads, with each of the teams playing their first games of the 2023 campaign over the past few days.

In a nonconference matchup of two teams from the same town, Windham prevailed over Windham Tech 3-1 to open their season Thursday.