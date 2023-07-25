Mason Wilson delivers a pitch

Mason Wilson delivers a pitch for the Northeast 19U American Legion baseball team in their game against Enfield at Powder Hollow Park in Enfield on June 26. Northeast 19U has been eliminated from the state tournament, however several other area squads are still in contention.

 Connor Linskey

The fierce competition in the American Legion baseball state tournament has seen some quality teams eliminated, however several area squads have managed to stay alive as of Tuesday morning.

As of Tuesday morning, two of The Chronicle’s area teams were still in contention for the 13U state tournament crown.