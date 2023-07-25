The fierce competition in the American Legion baseball state tournament has seen some quality teams eliminated, however several area squads have managed to stay alive as of Tuesday morning.
As of Tuesday morning, two of The Chronicle’s area teams were still in contention for the 13U state tournament crown.
After defeating Torrington and losing to South Windsor, Tri-County, whose program draws players from Andover, Colchester, East Haddam, East Hampton, Hebron, Lebanon and Marlborough, was set to take on Rocky Hill, Cromwell, Portland (RCP) Tuesday night.
The Northeast 13U team, whose program draws players from Tolland, Stafford, Willington, Ashford and Union, dropped its first round matchup with South Windsor by a score of 12-6 before beating Torrington Sunday afternoon to stave off elimination from the state tournament.
Northeast was set to play at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday evening, with the opponent and location yet to be determined as of Tuesday morning.
The 13U state tournament follows a double elimination format, so one more loss for either Tri-County or Northeast would bring an end to their seasons.
“They’re the sort of team that could go out and beat any team on any day,” Bennett Kleinberg, general manager of the Northeast American Legion baseball program said in regard to this year’s 13U team.
Following a win over Milford and a loss against West Hartford American, the Northeast 15U squad was scheduled to take on East Hartford/Manchester Tuesday in the 15U “A” Sectional Tournament.
A win for Northeast in that game would force a matchup on Thursday between Northeast and the winner of Tuesday’s game between West Hartford American and Milford at a site to be determined as of Tuesday morning.
A loss for the 15U Northeast squad would bring an end to their solid season, which has been highlighted by many solid performances in all facets of the game.
“They’ve had a strong season all year,” Kleinberg said regarding the 15U team.
The Tri-County 17U squad successfully navigated the 17U Northern Division Bracket state tournament.
The team beat Waterford in the first round of the Northern Division Bracket last Tuesday prior to dropping a close game to Danbury on Thursday.
Facing elimination, Tri-County pulled out a close win over Waterford by a score of 4-3 on Sunday to advance to the Super Regional “A” Tournament.
In the first round of the Super Regionals on Monday, Tri-County 17U lost to West Hartford 6-4. As of Tuesday morning, Tri-County was awaiting the loser of the matchup between South Windsor and Danbury.
With several of his program’s teams still playing in the state tournament, they continue to fulfill Tri-County General Manager Len Lampugnale’s prediction he made Friday.
“They will continue to strive to do their best,” he said.