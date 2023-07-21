James Quinn

James Quinn rounds third base and heads home in the Tri-County 19U American Legion baseball team’s game against East Hartford/Manchester on June 21. Tri-County 19U lost to North Haven Wednesday in the opening game of the state tournament, bringing their season to an end.

 Connor Linskey

The American Legion Baseball state tournament is underway and several area teams had already played contests as of Friday morning, resulting in them moving to the winners or losers brackets of their respective tournaments.

After a regular season where they went 10-10 overall, the Tri-County 15U team lost 10-5 to Ellington in their opening game of the 15U “B” Sectional Tournament on Thursday.