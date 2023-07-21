The American Legion Baseball state tournament is underway and several area teams had already played contests as of Friday morning, resulting in them moving to the winners or losers brackets of their respective tournaments.
After a regular season where they went 10-10 overall, the Tri-County 15U team lost 10-5 to Ellington in their opening game of the 15U “B” Sectional Tournament on Thursday.
All of Tri-County’s teams draw players from Andover, Colchester, East Haddam, East Hampton, Hebron, Lebanon and Marlborough.
The 15U tournament follows a double elimination format. By losing that game, Tri-County moved into the losers bracket of the sectional tournament and awaits the loser of the Glastonbury and Ellington game, which is taking place on Saturday.
Tri-County will play the winner of the Glastonbury and Ellington game on Sunday at 1:00 p.m., with the game being played at the higher seed.
After a solid regular season, in which the Tri-County 17U team went 14-7 overall and finished in fourth place in the 17U standings, the team faced Waterford in the first round of the 17U State Tournament on Tuesday.
In that game, Tri-County defeated Waterford 3-2 and subsequently advanced to the winners bracket, taking on Danbury on Thursday.
The 17U team then played Danbury on Thursday, losing 8-7.
Like the 15U state tournament, the 17U state tournament follows a double elimination format. Following their loss to Danbury, Tri-County was slated to play Waterford on Friday, with the winner advancing to Super Regional “A”.
In the 19U Northern Division Bracket, Tri-County (15-9 overall on the regular season) lost to North Haven 9-1 in the opening round game on Wednesday.
“We did not play to our standard and it resulted in a loss…,” said Tri-County 19U Head Coach Len Lampugnale, who also serves as general manager for the Tri-County program. “The score was 1-1 in the fifth and they [Tri-County] had a bad inning.”
In the 19U state tournament, the teams who are seeded nine through 24 played a single elimination play in game on Wednesday.
Since Tri-County was the 13 seed and lost Wednesday, they were eliminated from the state tournament.
Lampugnale hopes the other Tri-County teams will have success in their upcoming games.
“They will continue to strive to do their best,” he said.
Northeast, whose program draws players from Tolland, Stafford, Willington, Ashford and Union, went 11-10 overall on the regular season and beat Orange 3-1 in the first round game on Wednesday.
Next, the Northeast 19U team was scheduled to play Waterford on Friday.