WILLIMANTIC — Several Eastern Connecticut State University athletes earned all-region recognition for their accomplishments this spring.
Carley Stoker and Alyssa Vilchez, seniors on the softball team, repeated as selections to the National Fastpitch Coaches’ Association All-New England Region II Team.
This year’s Little East Conference Pitcher-of-the-Year, Stoker was named to the first team at pitcher for the second time in her career following her first-team selection when she was named LEC Pitcher-of-the-Year for the first time.
As a pitcher this past season, Stoker was 16-3 with a 1.69 ERA with 125 strikeouts and an opposing .212 batting average in 128.2 innings.
Named to the third team at second base last year, Vilchez was voted to the second team at utility/pitcher this year after being named LEC Player-of-the-Year.
Vilchez led the team in batting average this past season (.346) and extra-base hits (13) and was second in RBI (22).
Vilchez had a .981 fielding percentage and went 12-4 with a 2.23 ERA in 118 innings this past season.
Three members of the baseball team were selected to All-Region 2 Teams.
Senior catcher Matt Malcom repeated as a first-team selection to the American Baseball Coaches’ Association All-Region 2 Team and was joined by pitchers Dan Driscoll and Matthew Wootton as all-region honorees in 2023.
In 2023, Malcolm led the LEC in home runs (15) and total bases (110). Malcolm led the Warriors in RBI, slugging percentage, walks, on-base percentage, putouts and defensive chances and hit .352.
Driscoll had an 8-4 record on the mound with a 2.63 ERA and 87 strikeouts in 75.1 innings. As one of the staff’s two weekend starters, Driscoll led the staff in wins, ERA, strikeouts and innings, holding opponents to a .210 batting average.
Wootton pitched to a 6-1 record and a 2.97 ERA with 70 strikeouts in 63.2 innings.
In golf, juniors Ashton Lewis and Jonah Dupuis were recognized by the Golf Coaches Association of America and PING as All-Region 1 (New England) while senior Wendie Stewart, junior Aidan Hennessy and sophomore Adam Schimmelpfennig were recognized by the U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association as All-Mideast Region during the outdoor season.
The LEC medalist last October, Lewis finished second at the New England Intercollegiate Golf Association Championship last October to earn All-New England honors and finished in a tie for 47th in an original field of 221 golfers at the NCAA Division III National Championship in May.
In addition to defending his LEC title this past fall, Lewis was also a medalist at the Eastern Warrior Invitational, Rose City Invitational hosted by Eastern, the Westfield State University Williamson Invitational and the Elms College Blazer Invitational last fall and was a medalist at the Eastern Spring Invitational in April.
Dupuis, who did not compete in the spring, gave Eastern a 1-2 finish at the Little East Championship, shared ninth place at the New England Intercollegiate Golf Association Championship, was second to Lewis at the Rose City Invitational, tied for third at the Mitchell College Invitational, was fourth at the Warrior Invitational and shared fifth place at Elms.
Each Eastern track and field honoree had the best mark in the LEC this year in their respective events.
Stewart had the farthest throw in the region in the shot put and discus and Hennessy bested all regional performers in the triple jump.
Hennessy also had the third-highest decathlon point total and Schimmelpfennig had the fastest time in the 110-meter hurdles.
Stewart’s mark in the shot put and Schimmelpfennig’s time in the hurdles were program outdoor records.
Eastern’s President Elsa Núñez was impressed by the performance of the university’s athletes and coaches this past season in all sports.
“I continue to be amazed by the athletic abilities of our student-athletes,” she said. “For them to win the Commissioner’s Cup six years in a row is an enduring testimony of their dedication and commitment to sport. I’d also like to give praise to our coaching staff, who year after year instill the ethics of hard work, team play and sportsmanship. Together our student-athletes and supporting staff are creating a legacy of excellence on and off the field.”