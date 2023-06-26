Carley Stoker pitches against Castleton

Carley Stoker delivers a pitch for Eastern in the team’s game against Castleton University on April 15.

 Carmen Nieves

WILLIMANTIC — Several Eastern Connecticut State University athletes earned all-region recognition for their accomplishments this spring.

Carley Stoker and Alyssa Vilchez, seniors on the softball team, repeated as selections to the National Fastpitch Coaches’ Association All-New England Region II Team.