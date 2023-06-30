WILLIMANTIC — More than half of the members of the 2023 graduating class on the Eastern Connecticut State University men’s lacrosse team qualified for the New England Intercollegiate Lacrosse Association (NEILA) Division III All-Academic Team.
Those qualifying and bringing Eastern’s NEILA All-Academic all-time total to 19 since 1999 are two-time captain and long-stick midfielder Domenic Scarano, goalie Nick Collazo, defensemen Andrew Golden, Grant Spencer and Ryan Stocks and attack Shane Haggerty.
In order to qualify for the academic team, candidates must be seniors or graduate students with minimum cumulative grade-point averages of 3.00 through the spring and have been a starter or impact player for their team in 2023.
Six of Eastern’s 10 graduating players qualified for the all-academic team. In addition, all six qualified for the Little East Conference spring honor roll (minimum semester GPA of 3.00) and four of the six qualified for the LEC Spring All-Academic Team (minimum cumulative GPA of 3.30 through the spring).
A criminology major, Scarano was one of the program’s most consistent individuals both on the field and in the classroom. On the field, he was a two-time All-Little East selection with 166 ground balls, 72 caused turnovers — the most among active players — three goals and eight assists in his career.
A business major, Colazzo played virtually every minute in goal this past season, having started all 17 matches with a .438 save percentage. He concluded his career ranked among the program’s all-time top ten goalies in appearances, starts, saves and minutes.
In his first season of action and his first as a starter, Golden emerged as one of the team’s starting close defensemen, having started all 17 matches and having contributed career-highs of 25 ground balls and 19 turnovers. Golden graduated in May with a degree in labor relations and human resource management.
Spencer was a four-year member of the program, having appeared in 37 matches in his career, with 28 ground balls and 13 caused turnovers. Spencer graduated with a degree in business.
Stocks concluded his career this past year as a four-year starter on defense.
Among active players in 2023, Stocks was the program leader in games (47), starts (43), ground balls (11th all-time, 189) and was second among active players by causing 69 turnovers.
In 2023, Stocks appeared in all 17 games and led the team in ground balls (96) and caused turnovers (33). He graduated with a degree in business.
In 39 career games over four years, Haggerty was a valuable offensive player with 41 goals and 19 assists. This past season, he had 11 goals and three assists, graduating with a degree in business.
This year’s all academic total is the highest in a season in program history.