Ryan Stocks

Eastern’s Ryan Stocks (No. 9) defends Massachusetts Maritime Academy’s Jack Schrier (No. 16) in the game between the two teams on April 20, 2023.

 Abby Parisi

WILLIMANTIC — More than half of the members of the 2023 graduating class on the Eastern Connecticut State University men’s lacrosse team qualified for the New England Intercollegiate Lacrosse Association (NEILA) Division III All-Academic Team.

Those qualifying and bringing Eastern’s NEILA All-Academic all-time total to 19 since 1999 are two-time captain and long-stick midfielder Domenic Scarano, goalie Nick Collazo, defensemen Andrew Golden, Grant Spencer and Ryan Stocks and attack Shane Haggerty.