WILLIMANTIC — Southington native Kyle Savage, a four-year All-Little East Conference (LEC) men’s lacrosse selection, who started all possible 70 matches in goal and led the Warriors to two NCAA tournament appearances between 2006 and 2009, has been selected for induction into the Eastern Connecticut State University Athletics Alumni Hall of Fame.
Savage becomes the eighth member of the men’s lacrosse program to gain induction, but the first goalie to be enshrined, earning the honor on the basis of a record-setting career in which he never missed a match, starting all 70 and leading the Warriors to three Little East regular season and two LEC playoff titles, two NCAA tournament appearances — including the program’s only NCAA victory — and an overall record of 45-25 (24-1 in 25 LEC regular season contests).
A two-time team captain, Savage was a four-time Little East Conference selection, earning first team honors as a senior in 2009.
In his senior season, Savage set season records that stand today for appearances (19), starts (19), wins (15) and minutes (1,021). That year, his save percentage of .612 ranked 12th nationally in Division III.
The final match of his career proved to be one of his finest. In an 8-4 loss at heavily favored Wesleyan University in a second round NCAA tournament game, Savage stopped 16 shots, keeping the Warriors tied through three quarters before the Cardinals eventually scored four unanswered goals in the final quarter to advance.
Savage played all but 300 of a possible 4,200 minutes in his career and 14 years after leaving the program still ranks first all-time in appearances, starts, minutes, wins and saves.
Savage is one of three announced members of the Hall of Fame Class of 2023, which also includes two-time softball All-American Arielle Porter and Karen Ann Sweet, who was a standout on the women’s volleyball team.
Eastern will conduct its 29th athletics alumni hall of fame induction ceremony and social Saturday, Oct. 21 in the Betty R. Tipton Room in the campus’ student center.
The social begins at 3:30 p.m., with the induction ceremony to follow at 5:00 p.m.
Tickets for the induction ceremony and social are priced at $50 each and can be reserved by contacting committee chair Scott Smith at 860-465-4326 or at smithsc@easternct.edu.