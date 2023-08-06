WILLIMANTIC — Southington native Kyle Savage, a four-year All-Little East Conference (LEC) men’s lacrosse selection, who started all possible 70 matches in goal and led the Warriors to two NCAA tournament appearances between 2006 and 2009, has been selected for induction into the Eastern Connecticut State University Athletics Alumni Hall of Fame.

Savage becomes the eighth member of the men’s lacrosse program to gain induction, but the first goalie to be enshrined, earning the honor on the basis of a record-setting career in which he never missed a match, starting all 70 and leading the Warriors to three Little East regular season and two LEC playoff titles, two NCAA tournament appearances — including the program’s only NCAA victory — and an overall record of 45-25 (24-1 in 25 LEC regular season contests).