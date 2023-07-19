After a compact season, with a lot of games packed into one month, the state tournament brackets have been set for the various age divisions for Connecticut’s American Legion baseball teams.
Among those in contention are squads from the Willimantic, Tri-County and Northeast programs, which all draw players from The Chronicle’s coverage area.
After a regular season in which the Tri-County 13U team, which draws players from Andover, Colchester, East Haddam, East Hampton, Hebron, Lebanon and Marlborough, went 13-8 overall and finished in the middle of their division’s standings, they will now take on Glastonbury in the first round of the state tournament. First pitch is scheduled for 1:00 p.m. Saturday at West Road Memorial Field in Marlborough.
Competing in the same 13U Tournament is Northeast, a team that draws players from Tolland, Stafford, Willington, Ashford and Union. After going 11-9 on the season, they drew South Windsor in the first round.
Should Tri-County and Northeast advance from the first round, they will advance to the second round on Sunday.
The subsequent rounds of the 13U state tournament will take place July 25 and July 27 respectively, with the championship game falling next Saturday.
The 15U Tournament follows a double-elimination format. The tournament consists of two sectional tournaments, with the winners meeting in the 15U championship game.
After going 9-10 overall during the regular season, Tri-County will play South Windsor on Thursday in the first round of the “A” Sectional Tournament. First pitch is slated for 5:30 p.m. at West Road Memorial Field in Marlborough.
Should Tri-County defeat South Windsor, they will take on West Hartford American on Saturday at 1:00 p.m. at West Hartford’s home field.
After a regular season in which the Northeast 15U squad went 14-5, they will now take on the winner of Milford and Ellington on Saturday at 1:00 p.m. The game will take place at Field “B” at the Cross Farms Recreation Area in Tolland.
The subsequent rounds for both sectional tournaments will take place in the coming days, with the championship game for the 15U level taking place in Meriden on July 30.
In the 17U Tournament, Tri-County (14-7 overall during the regular season) defeated Waterford 3-2 in the first round of the 17U Northern Division Bracket. Next, they will play Danbury at 5:30 p.m. Thursday at Danbury High School.
Should Tri-County continue to progress through the Northern Division Bracket, they will advance to the super regional, with games being played on July 24-28.
The 17U super regional will feature a four-team double elimination tournament, with the winner at each site (South Windsor and Middletown) advancing to the championship game in Middletown on Sunday, July 30.
Coming off a regular season in which the Northeast 19U team went 11-10 overall and Tri-County 19U went 12-9 in Zone 3 play and 4-0 in non-zone play, they were set to play in the first round of the Northern Division Bracket on Wednesday.
After a successful season that saw the Willimantic 19U squad finish 13-3 in Zone 6 play and 0-2 in non-zone action, the team got a bye in the first round of the Northern Division Tournament bracket. Next they are slated to play the winner of Rocky Hill, Cromwell and Portland on Friday. First pitch is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. at Recreation Park in Willimantic.
The 19U Northern and Southern Tournament Bracket games will proceed through Wednesday, with the winner of each bracket going to the State Championship Finals, which will be played from Friday July 29-30 at Palmer Field in Middletown.
Tri-County’s General Manager Len Lampugnale noted that it is not very challenging for teams to qualify for their respective American Legion baseball tournaments due to the lack of teams.
“At 13U and 15U, everybody makes it. Obviously, you play the season trying to get a better seed and develop the players, but you’re guaranteed a spot,” he said. “You’d have to be one of the lower teams not to make it at 17 or even 19U.”
Given this, he is still happy to see his teams continue their seasons.
“We want them to keep playing,” Lampugnale said. “It is an accomplishment for all of them.”