Jacob Kucharski pitching

Jacob Kucharski delivers a pitch for the Tri-County 19U American Legion baseball team in their game against East Hartford/Manchester on June 21.

 Connor Linskey

After a compact season, with a lot of games packed into one month, the state tournament brackets have been set for the various age divisions for Connecticut’s American Legion baseball teams.

Among those in contention are squads from the Willimantic, Tri-County and Northeast programs, which all draw players from The Chronicle’s coverage area.