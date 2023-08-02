WILLIMANTIC — A powerful outside hitter and skilled server on four consecutive NCAA Division III tournament-qualifying women’s volleyball teams, Karen Ann Sweet has been selected for induction into the Eastern Connecticut State University Athletics Alumni Hall of Fame.
Sweet is thankful for her time at Eastern, as it introduced her to several people who have played pivotal roles in her life, such as volleyball coaches Floretta Crabtree, Tom York and assistant coach Tom Rizzotti.
“Coach Crabtree was the reason I was able to go to Eastern. She kept me focused on grades and helped me on and off the court,” Sweet said. “Coach York opened my eyes to a different style of volleyball, how to be open to new ways of learning and coaching volleyball. I am super proud of my experience at ECSU.”
Sweet will become the program’s 14th Alumni Hall of Fame inductee (13th player) and seventh player inducted solely on the basis of volleyball accomplishments.
In her four-year career between 1994 and 1997, Sweet was a two-time All-New England selection by the New England Women’s Volleyball Association (NEWVA) and senior selection to the 12-person American Volleyball Coaches Association All-New England Region team and to the NEWVA Senior Classic.
Sweet led the team in attack attempts in each of her final two years and in service aces in each of her final three seasons.
As a senior captain on teams which won three in-season tournaments, Sweet played every match for the third straight season and led the Warriors in points, kills, attack attempts, attack percentage, service aces and was second in digs.
Sweet’s 1997 total of 111 service aces and 1,587 attack attempts have remained as the program record for a single season for the past 26 years, with her 686 points and 549 kills that year still ranking third all-time in a season.
Michelle Cunningham, Sweet’s teammate on the volleyball team for three seasons, noted that she was not only a great player, but was also a great teammate.
“Karen was undoubtedly the most positive player and leader on the floor. She was an amazing teammate and player,” Cunningham said. “If someone made an error, she was always right there saying ‘hey get the next one.’ Positive attitudes catch on like wildfire, and let’s just say people knew when they were playing Eastern… a fine line between cocky and confident and we mastered that line because of Karen.”
Today, Sweet still ranks among the all-time top 10 in seven career categories and is one of only two players currently rated in the top 10 all-time in both kills and digs.
Sweet ranks first in program history in service aces (277), second in attack attempts (4,024), fifth in points (1,575.4), kills (1,215), matches (151) and ninth in digs (1,483).
In addition to playing volleyball for Eastern, Sweet also played one year of softball as a freshman and one year of basketball as a sophomore.
In softball in 1995, Sweet appeared in 26 games, starting 23 games in left field and as the designated player, reaching base 18 times with nine hits and nine walks and scoring 10 runs.
In basketball during the 1995/1996 season, Sweet came off the bench in nine games.
After graduating Eastern in 1998, Sweet served as a graduate assistant for the Eastern women’s volleyball team before serving as interim head coach in 2000.
In 2000, Sweet led the Warriors to a 17-15 record, including a share of second place in the Little East Conference as well as an appearance in the conference championship game.
In 2015, Sweet returned to her alma mater at Nathan Hale-Ray High School, where she had been a three-sport All-State selection, as an assistant volleyball coach before taking over as head coach in the fall of 2020.
In the fall of 2022, Hale-Ray was seeded second in the Class “S” state tournament and advanced to the state championship game after winning their first three matches.
Sweet will be inducted into the Eastern Athletics Alumni Hall of Fame at the induction ceremony and social on Saturday, Oct. 21 in the Betty R. Tipton Room in the campus’ Student Center.
The social begins at 3:30 p.m., with the induction ceremony to follow at 5:00 p.m. In addition to five Eastern Hall of Fame inductees and the Michael Atkind Exceptional Service Award selectee, four-time All-America softball player Molly Rathbun will be honored as a Little East Conference Hall of Fame inductee.
Tickets for the induction ceremony are priced at $50 each and can be reserved by contacting committee chair Scott Smith at 860-465-4326 or at smithsc@easternct.edu.