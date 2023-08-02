Karen Ann Sweet

Karen Ann Sweet

 Photo courtesy of Bob Molta

WILLIMANTIC — A powerful outside hitter and skilled server on four consecutive NCAA Division III tournament-qualifying women’s volleyball teams, Karen Ann Sweet has been selected for induction into the Eastern Connecticut State University Athletics Alumni Hall of Fame.

Sweet is thankful for her time at Eastern, as it introduced her to several people who have played pivotal roles in her life, such as volleyball coaches Floretta Crabtree, Tom York and assistant coach Tom Rizzotti.