STORRS — As the E.O. Smith boys varsity soccer team prepares to play its first game of the regular season on Thursday, Head Coach Michael Radlbeck says he believes that the team’s strong chemistry will be one of their strengths this season.
“This year our strengths are going to be having a cohesive unit and our relationships on the field,” he said. “And our presence in midfield.”
Key to the team’s success this season will be the play of junior attacking center midfielder Nick Gason.
“He’s very skilled and reads the game well too,” Radlbeck said regarding Gason.
Other key returning players from last year’s squad that went 6-10 and missed the Class L State Tournament include senior winger Alessio Casa and senior center back Ryan Dunstan.
“He brings great leadership to the team,” Radlbeck said about Dunstan.
One of the key losses from last year’s team is Garrison King, who is now a freshman midfielder on the Endicott College mens soccer team.
“He was very good on the ball and very athletic…,” Radlbeck said of King. “It hurts losing him, he was a good player.”
Radlbeck said that the Tolland game stands out as a tough matchup on the schedule, as the two squads have a fierce rivalry.
He added that South Windsor is also a formidable foe. The Bobcats are coming off a season in which they went 12-2-2 and made it to the quarterfinal game of the Class LL State Tournament.
Radlbeck is looking forward to spending time with the seniors this season. This is his fourth season as head coach of the team and he has enjoyed seeing their growth over the years.
“I knew many of these kids when they were freshmen and now they’re seniors,” Radlbeck said. “I’m really excited to see them through their journey.”
The E.O. Smith boys varsity soccer team will play their first game of the regular season on the road Thursday against East Hartford. Kickoff is scheduled for 3:45 p.m.
To view the complete schedule for the E.O. Smith boys soccer team, visit ciacsports.com.