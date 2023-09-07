E.O. Smith boys soccer photo from 2017

E.O. Smith’s Leo Melchor and Tolland’s Will Person battle for the ball in a game between the two squads back in 2017. E.O. Smith Head Varsity Boys Soccer Coach Mike Radlbeck says that Tolland is one of the toughest games on the team’s schedule this season.

 File Photo

STORRS — As the E.O. Smith boys varsity soccer team prepares to play its first game of the regular season on Thursday, Head Coach Michael Radlbeck says he believes that the team’s strong chemistry will be one of their strengths this season.

“This year our strengths are going to be having a cohesive unit and our relationships on the field,” he said. “And our presence in midfield.”