Windham football vs. Griswold

The Windham football team's defense came up big in a 12-6 victory over Griswold/Wheeler Friday night, allowing just 136 total yards.

 Zak Cunningham

GRISWOLD — The Windham Whippets shut down Griswold/Wheeler’s offense in a deceivingly dominant performance Friday night. Although the final score was 12-6 Windham, the Whippets had a tight grip on the game throughout. 

“They came in thinking it was going to be sweet, that’s not what happened. This is what we do, it’s Hit Squad baby; it’s Windham,” were the words of Captain Malachi Fowler after putting on a monstrous performance on both sides of the ball for the Whippets.