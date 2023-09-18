GRISWOLD — The Windham Whippets shut down Griswold/Wheeler’s offense in a deceivingly dominant performance Friday night. Although the final score was 12-6 Windham, the Whippets had a tight grip on the game throughout.
“They came in thinking it was going to be sweet, that’s not what happened. This is what we do, it’s Hit Squad baby; it’s Windham,” were the words of Captain Malachi Fowler after putting on a monstrous performance on both sides of the ball for the Whippets.
After holding the Wolverines to 136 yards of total offense, the Whippets want the entire state to know that the “Hit Squad” is looking to dominate. Hit Squad filled up the stat sheet tonight, ending with four sacks, three forced fumbles, an interception and several tackles for losses.
“Like I said in the season preview, we have a young offense; one returning starter. So, we’re going to have to rely on the defense,” coach Randall Prose said. “But I have all the faith in the world in these guys. They call themselves ‘Hit Squad’ because they love to hit. It’s Windham.”
Windham’s defense had a chokehold on the Wolverines all game, letting up a score due to unfortunate field positioning after a blocked punt by Griswold/Wheeler. Their front seven performed especially well, flying to the ball, and stopping the run. As discussed in this week’s game preview, Prose made a point to stop the run over everything and those words rang true in Friday’s match, only allowing 68 yards on the ground.
Although the defense shined, the relentless ground attack led by Captain Asael Garcia Rodriguez, Captain Julian Cruz and the entire offensive line kept the Windham offense afloat the entire game. The battle of the trenches was clearly won by Windham; in nearly every run play someone made a crucial block or put a Wolverine on their butt.
“Coach Mangual does a great job with us in practice, we treat the work like it’s a real game. He gets us prepared to do battle every week,” Fowler said.
Due to the impressive performance by the Whippet offensive line, Windham was able to use five different running backs throughout the course of the game. Headlined by a stellar 96-yard performance from Captain Garcia Rodriguez, it seemed like Windham could run a dive play with any halfback on their roster and still produce 4-6 yards.
“The kids stuck with it,” said Prose when discussing the line’s performance. “They get blown up one play, but they get right back up and block the next. They ask for it too, they tell me. ‘Coach, let’s just run it up the middle.’”
Late in the fourth, it was Freshman QB/DB Cisco Alvarado who stepped up big for the Whippets. After the starting quarterback Tahj Jones went down with an apparent leg injury, Alvarado completed a Hail-Mary-esque throw to receiver Deshawn Chapman for 26 yards on fourth and very long. Although it wasn’t far enough to reach the first down, that completion pushed the Wolverine offense back to the 8-yard line rather than having them start at the 32. If it weren’t for a series of scuffles and flags, the Wolverines would have had a much harder time moving the ball.
On the last drive of the game, Griswold/Wheeler made a miraculous lateral-pass play to put them at midfield, but it was the Whippets defense that came up big in crunch time. Windham followed that play by forcing two straight incompletions and a sack deep in the backfield by Captain Garica Rodriguez. However, it was Alvarado who stepped up once again when his team needed him, making the game-sealing interception with less than 30 seconds on the clock.
“It was one hell of a moment, had a big throw, a big play on defense, that’s just what we do, it’s Windham,” Alvarado said.
It was truly a battle of toughness and determination on Friday night, but nobody enjoys those battles more than the Whippets. Their “run it down your throat” style of offense and vicious defense were deciding factors in the first victory of the season.
Now the Whippets look toward a worthy opponent in Class L Killingly, so far 0-2 on the season following a loss to Notre Dame-West Haven. Windham will play at Windham High/Ferrigno Field on Thursday, the first full game to be played on their new field.