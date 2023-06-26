Jacob Kucharski pitching

Jacob Kucharski delivers a pitch for the Tri-County 19U American Legion baseball team in their game against East Hartford/Manchester on Wednesday.

 Connor Linskey

After a slow start to the season, the Tri-County American Legion 19U baseball team is starting to find its footing.

The team, which draws players from Andover, Colchester, East Haddam, East Hampton, Hebron, Lebanon and Marlborough, started the season 4-6 before winning its zone games against East Hartford/Manchester by a score of 3-2 on Wednesday and defeating Torrington on the road 6-5 on Friday.