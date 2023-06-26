After a slow start to the season, the Tri-County American Legion 19U baseball team is starting to find its footing.
The team, which draws players from Andover, Colchester, East Haddam, East Hampton, Hebron, Lebanon and Marlborough, started the season 4-6 before winning its zone games against East Hartford/Manchester by a score of 3-2 on Wednesday and defeating Torrington on the road 6-5 on Friday.
Len Lampugnale, the head coach of the Tri-County 19U team, attributes the team’s recent success to them getting more players back.
“Today’s one of the first days we had almost our entire team here,” Lampugnale said after the game against East Hartford/Manchester on Wednesday.
The squad dealt with injuries and had several players from Lyman Memorial High School unavailable, as they were playing in the CIAC Class S state baseball tournament.
The core of this year’s 19U team has remained together since playing at the 15U level.
Lampugnale said that the core group of players has had success in past years.
“The core of this team has been one of our most successful teams since they were at the 15U level,” Lampugnale said. “They finished second in the state at 15U. They were really good at 17U for two years. Last year we were above average. This year we just got off to a really slow start.”
As of Saturday afternoon, Tri-County had a 4-6 record in zone play and found themselves in sixth place out of seven teams in the Zone 6 American Division.
As of Saturday afternoon, the Tri-County 19U team was also 2-0 in non-zone play, bringing their overall record to 6-6 on the season.
Tri-County’s foes in the Zone 6 American Division include Ellington, Middletown, Northeast, Simsbury, Bristol and South Windsor.
The Zone 6 National Division is made up of West Hartford, Rocky Hill/Cromwell/Portland, NCL Windsor Locks/Windsor, Enfield, Torrington, East Hartford/Manchester and Glastonbury.
Lampugnale said that the key for his team moving forward will be to not hang their heads when things are not going well.
“We just need to hang together…,” he said. “Just keep going, take it one game at a time.”
Tri-County was scheduled to play non-zone foe Willimantic on Sunday. They will take on Glastonbury at Riverfront Park in Glastonbury on Monday. First pitch is scheduled for 6:30 p.m.