MARLBOROUGH — The Tri-County 19U American Legion baseball team won a tight game against East Hartford/Manchester 3-2 on Wednesday evening on the back of solid pitching and timely hitting.
East Hartford/Manchester drew first blood in the first inning. Darrion Williams III led off the game with a double and stole third base on a wild pitch and came around to score on Xavier Quiles’ RBI single.
After Quiles scored, Tri-County starting pitcher Jacob Kucharski settled down to prevent any more runs from scoring in the inning.
Then, Tri-County answered in the bottom of the second inning with the equalizer.
That inning, James Quinn reached on an error and scored on Avery Gugliotti’s RBI double.
But East Hartford/Manchester as well as the combination of Williams and Quiles answered right back in the top of the third inning.
Williams walked, advanced to second base on a groundout and ultimately scored on Quiles’ RBI single.
East Hartford/Manchester’s 2-1 lead would be short lived.
In the bottom of the third inning, Tri-County loaded the bases and cashed in on a wild pitch as well as a walk to make it 3-2 Tri-County after three innings of play.
After Kucharski pitched the first four innings for Tri-County, he was relieved by Josh Person in the fifth.
Person ran into trouble after Carlos Torres led off the fifth with a double and advanced to third base on a sacrifice bunt, however he was able to wriggle out of the jam by inducing a groundout as well as a strikeout to keep the score 3-2.
Person ran into trouble yet again in the top of the sixth inning when East Hartford/Manchester drew a walk and another runner reached on an error, but he was still able to keep them off the scoreboard.
Person recorded the final three outs in the top of the seventh inning to earn a nine-out save.
Kucharski earned the win, tossing four innings and allowing two earned runs, two walks and three hits while striking out one batter.
Williams was the losing pitcher for East Hartford/Manchester, pitching six innings, allowing two earned runs and three walks while striking out two.
Len Lampugnale, head coach of the Tri-County 19U team, was pleased with his team’s at-bats on Wednesday night.
“Even though we only scored three runs, we hit the ball really well,” he said. “Pretty good pitcher, changed speeds well, threw pretty hard, but we squared him up a few times.”
As of Thursday morning, the Tri-County 19U team had a 2-6 record in Zone 3 play and a 2-0 record in non-zone play.
The Tri-County 19U team’s next scheduled game is a non-zone contest against Torrington Friday at Fuessenich Park in Torrington. First pitch is scheduled for 6:30 p.m.