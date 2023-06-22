Chace Davidson bats

Chace Davidson bats for the Tri-County 19U baseball team in their game against East Hartford/Manchester at West Road Memorial Field in Marlborough on Wednesday night.

 Connor Linskey

MARLBOROUGH — The Tri-County 19U American Legion baseball team won a tight game against East Hartford/Manchester 3-2 on Wednesday evening on the back of solid pitching and timely hitting.

East Hartford/Manchester drew first blood in the first inning. Darrion Williams III led off the game with a double and stole third base on a wild pitch and came around to score on Xavier Quiles’ RBI single.