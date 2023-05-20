SOUTHINGTON — Longtime Windham High School Varsity Wrestling Coach Patrick Risley and former E.O. Smith High School Boys Varsity Basketball Coach Ron Pires were honored for their decades of success by being inducted into the Connecticut High School Coaches Association (CHSCA) Hall of Fame at the induction ceremony on May 11 at the Aqua Turf Club in Southington.

At the hall of fame induction ceremony, Risley was surrounded by his past and present wrestlers, former coaches as well as his family.