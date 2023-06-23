WILLIMANTIC — The Eastern Connecticut State University baseball team had two players named All-Americans for 2023, including the first catcher in program history.
Senior Matt Malcom was named a fourth-team selection to the American Baseball Coaches’ Association (ABCA) Division III All-America Team for 2023, with sophomore Dan Driscoll also earning fourth-team All-America recognition by D3baseball.com.
Malcom becomes the program’s 61st ABCA All-American, but the first selected at the catcher position.
A three-year All-Little East Conference selection, Malcom led the conference in home runs (15) and total bases (110), was second in slugging percentage (.677), putouts (326) and defensive chances (350), third in walks (30), tied for third in runs (45) and RBI (40), fourth in on-base percentage and tied for fourth in stolen bases (20).
His 15th home run in the team’s final game of the season proved to be the 200th and final hit of his career, making him the 20th player in program history to reach the 200-hit milestone.
Malcom’s 39 career home runs rank him second all-time in school history, seven behind all-time leader Melvin Castillo.
Malcom also closed his career as the program’s all-time leader with 1,437 defensive chances and ranking second with 1,316 putouts, the most by a catcher and five behind all-time leader D.J. Scavone, a first baseman.
Driscoll becomes the program’s ninth D3baseball.com All-American since 2013 and the first left-handed pitcher honored.
In addition to his All-American recognition, Malcom was also named a first-team All Region 2 pick by the ABCA in 2023 and a second-team All Region 2 selection this year by D3baseball.com. He was also a pre-season All-America second-team pick by D3baseball.com.
Driscoll was named first-team All Region 2 as a starting pitcher by D3baseball.com and second-team All-Region 2 as a pitcher by the ABCA.
A first-year transfer, the left-handed pitcher was also named a first-team All-Little East Conference selection and concluded his season at Eastern with an 8-4 record and 2.63 ERA and 87 strikeouts in 75.1 innings.
As one of the staff’s two weekend starters, Driscoll led the staff in wins, ERA, strikeouts, innings and opposing batting average of .210, allowing only two home runs and 12 extra-base hits all season.
Coming off the 2022 national championship win, the Eastern baseball team won the Little East Conference Tournament and qualified for its 37th NCAA Division III Tournament in 2023.
The Warriors finished 35-12 and were ranked 21st in the country by D3baseball.com and the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association through the end of the 2023 season.