WILLIMANTIC — Two Eastern Connecticut State University athletes have received honors from the Little East Conference.
Carley Stoker, a senior on the softball team, and Alexa Vizzini, a freshman on the women’s lacrosse team, were among the Little East Conference Weekly Award Winners for the week of April 17-23.
Stoker was named pitcher of the week in the conference for winning four games and saving the other two in the team’s 6-0 week, which included a Little East Conference home sweep of the University of Massachusetts Boston.
Stoker won both games against UMass Boston, pitching a complete game four-hitter in the opener and pitching the final 6 ⅓ innings in relief after UMass Boston had taken a 4-0 first inning lead in the nightcap.
Last week, Stoker pitched 29 innings and allowed only two earned runs. During that time frame, she surrendered 16 hits, 14 of which were singles and limited opponents to a .158 batting average.
As of Tuesday morning, Stoker had appeared in 22 of the team’s 28 games as a pitcher this season and boasted an 11-1 record and three saves, a 2.19 earned run average and posted 82 strikeouts in 82 innings.
This marked the first time Stoker had won conference pitcher of the week this season.
Vizzini received the rookie of the week award for the second straight week and the third time this season.
She led the Warriors to two conference wins against Rhode Island College and the University of Massachusetts Dartmouth, scoring 13 goals, two assists, registering four draw controls and causing two turnovers.
Against UMass Dartmouth, Vizzini equalled her season high for goals in a game with seven and also won three draws.
As of Tuesday morning, Eastern’s softball team had an overall record of 20-8. At that time, they sat in first place in the Little East Conference, with a perfect 10-0 record in conference play. They had a doubleheader on the road against Little East Conference foe Rhode Island College on Tuesday.
As of Tuesday, Eastern’s women’s lacrosse team had an overall record of 5-8. At that time, their record in Little East Conference play was 3-2 and they trailed the University of Southern Maine, Plymouth State University and Western Connecticut State University in the standings. Their next game is a 4:00 p.m. matchup at home against Western Connecticut on Wednesday.
At press time, Diana Pepin, Eastern’s head softball coach, and Dee Stephan, Eastern’s head women’s lacrosse coach, had not yet returned the Chronicle’s requests for comments.