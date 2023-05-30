MASON, Ohio — The No. 9 University of Connecticut baseball team (43-15) came up just short against Xavier University (37-23) in the Big East Championship on Saturday at Prasco Park, spoiling the Huskies’ chances of winning a third-straight Big East Tournament title.
Needing to win two games on Saturday against the Musketeers, the Huskies took care of business in game one with a 6-4 victory, forcing a winner-take-all game.
In that game, UConn center fielder David Smith recorded a four-hit game that included two runs scored, two stolen bases and an RBI.
Zach Fogell earned his team-leading eighth victory of the year for the Huskies, pitching three innings of one-run ball.
UConn first baseman Ben Huber hit his team-leading 16th home run of the year in the seventh inning of game one.
Justin Willis recorded his 27th career save for the Huskies by getting the final five outs of the game. With UConn leading 6-3 in the eighth inning, the right-hander got a double play with the bases loaded to keep the Huskies ahead.
The win was No. 699 for UConn Head Coach Jim Penders.
In game two, UConn led 3-2 heading into the ninth inning but the Musketeers scored five runs in the ninth to claim the Big East Championship.
In that game, UConn’s Garrett Coe pitched a career-high 5.2 innings, allowing one run, walking none and striking out four. He earned All-Tournament accolades.
Smith recorded his fourth multi-hit game of the tournament, finishing with 11 hits and earning All-Tournament team honors.
Saturday’s loss was the first time this season UConn lost when leading after eight innings.
On Monday, it was announced on the NCAA Selection Show on ESPN2 that UConn would play Texas Tech University (39-21) Friday in the Gainesville Regional hosted by the University of Florida. First pitch is scheduled for 12:00 p.m.
UConn’s Director of Baseball Operations Chris Jones said that the baseball team is disappointed with the result of Saturday’s game against Xavier, but believes it will help the team bounce back.
“We’re used to winning these tournaments,” he said. “Coming up short is definitely disappointing, but I think it will add more fuel to the fire.”
The regional is double elimination. The two other teams competing in the Gainesville Regional are No. 2 Florida (44-14) and Florida A&M University (29-28).
This is the fifth consecutive season the Huskies have qualified for the NCAA Baseball Tournament.
“It’s just becoming the usual thing in Storrs,” Jones said regarding the baseball team qualifying for the NCAA Tournament.