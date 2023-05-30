David Smith hits a double

UConn’s David Smith hits a double in an NCAA Tournament game against Stanford University last year. Smith was named to this year’s All Big East Tournament team.

 Colby Rush

MASON, Ohio — The No. 9 University of Connecticut baseball team (43-15) came up just short against Xavier University (37-23) in the Big East Championship on Saturday at Prasco Park, spoiling the Huskies’ chances of winning a third-straight Big East Tournament title.

Needing to win two games on Saturday against the Musketeers, the Huskies took care of business in game one with a 6-4 victory, forcing a winner-take-all game.