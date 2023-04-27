HARTFORD — The University of Connecticut is known for its men’s and women’s basketball programs, however its baseball team has been a force to be reckoned with on the diamond this season.
As of Thursday morning, the Huskies (30-11, 6-3 in Big East Conference play) were ranked No. 10 in the country. At that time, the team sat in second place in the Big East Conference, trailing only Xavier University.
The Huskies continued their success with a convincing 9-0 win over the University of Rhode Island (17-21) on Tuesday at Dunkin’ Park in Hartford.
Seven UConn pitchers combined for the Huskies’ second shutout of the season.
Garrett Coe earned the win for the Huskies, as he pitched the first three innings of the game, allowing one hit, two walks, while striking out five. With that win, Coe’s record improves to 4-2 on the season.
Graduate student right fielder Jake Studley, graduate student designated hitter Luke Broadhurst and redshirt sophomore shortstop Bryan Padilla all had two runs batted in on the day.
Studley, graduate third baseman Dominic Freeberger and junior left fielder Korey Morton all recorded two hits in the game.
In the game against the University of Rhode Island, redshirt senior T.C. Simmons made his first start since March 3 when he was hit by a pitch and missed 31 games. The center fielder drew two walks and scored a run.
After Tuesday’s win, the Huskies have now won 30 games for the 16th time in the past 19 completed seasons under Head Coach Jim Penders.
Following Tuesday’s win, UConn is now 11-0 after a loss. The Huskies dropped their previous game against Georgetown University on Saturday.
The Huskies have demonstrated success at Dunkin’ Park. The team is now 10-4 all-time at the Hartford Yard Goats’ home stadium, and have a four-game winning streak there.
Next, the Huskies will travel to Villanova University to take on the 11-28 Wildcats on Friday. First pitch is scheduled for 3:00 p.m.