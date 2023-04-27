Jim Penders vs. Brown back in 2011

Jim Penders, head coach for the UConn baseball team, coaches third base in a game against Brown University back in 2011. As of Thursday, his squad was ranked No. 10 in the country. 

 File Photo

HARTFORD — The University of Connecticut is known for its men’s and women’s basketball programs, however its baseball team has been a force to be reckoned with on the diamond this season.

As of Thursday morning, the Huskies (30-11, 6-3 in Big East Conference play) were ranked No. 10 in the country. At that time, the team sat in second place in the Big East Conference, trailing only Xavier University.